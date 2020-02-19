Every once in a while in between hundreds of clicks there are photos that are actually out-of-the-world.

Photos like the ones clicked by a Finnish school teacher in 2013, that are being adored for showcasing human-like instincts in animals like bears.

According to Bored Panda, Valtteri Mulkahainen, managed to click rare pictures of three bear cubs standing on their hind legs.

Photographed in the Finnish Taiga (a boreal forest near the town of Martinselkone), the cubs can be seen standing in a circle-like formation and playing around an adult bear.

Mulkahainen, came across the photographs 7 years after he first clicked them in 2013.

Upon rediscovering the pictures, he realized that the adorable creatures appear to be dancing and having a gala time together in the woods.

Mulkahainen, who captured the pictures from 50 metres away, said:

I photographed the cubs with the bear all evening and all night.The cubs behaved like little children. They were playing, and even started a few friendly fights. I felt like I was on a playground in front of my house, where small children frolic around. That’s how much they reminded me of little children. At one point, the three of them got up on their hind legs and started pushing each other. It was like they were dancing in a circle.

Apart from clicking the amazing cubs, the Finnish school teacher has captured some amazing scenes over the years that the people absolutely adore.

Like this:

And this:

You can checkout his other clicks on his Instagram or Facebook account.