Hi baby punch, we meet again. Let us introduce you to the current heartthrob of the nation, Punch the monkey.

Baby Punch continues to be a beloved figure in the animal kingdom (another name for internet heehee) due to his deep bond with the plushie and his playful aura. Not to mention he is the most adorbs baby monkey to exist ever!!!!

But now this one has a new antique up his tale.

Yes, now he’s even more beloved for being dubbed as a bona-fide Potterhead by many fans! In a latest video he can be seen sitting on top of a broom, trying to balance his adorable tiny feet while he tries to take a flight using it. (AAAAAHHHHHHH this monkey will be the end of me).

Dozens of commenters on the recent video of Baby Punch interacting with the broom were delighted to make Harry Potter references, such as “Punch Harry Potter 😍😍😍” and “He’s still figuring out his broom, he doesn’t know he’s not supposed to eat it 😂❤️”.

One commenter even called him a “wizard punchi,”

Baby Punch was sad and lonely till yesterday, today he plays on a broomstick, exploring and anticipating what’s ahead! Hmm, maybe life is not so bad also 🙂

Cutest Story ft. Cutest Baby Monkey

Here’s Punch’s full story…in July 2025, Punch entered the world amid hardship as a fierce summer heatwave coincided with his arrival, along with complications at birth; afterward, his biological mother turned away, yes, he was abandoned. Brb, crying.

Maternal absence, critical among macaques, left caregivers stepping in where nature did not. Raised largely by zoo personnel, his early days felt without family bonds typical of his species but wait….this unfortunate situation evolved beyond routine animal care into something so beautiful and so rare.. that the internet joined hearts and made a collective heart in the area.

The Poor Baby Monkey Faced Bulling..

Among Japanese macaques, clear rankings shape daily life as from an early age, young ones pick up key behaviors by watching their mothers, noticing who grooms whom, sensing shifts in power, and picking up subtle signals. When introduced back into the group at the zoo’s “Monkey Mountain” area come January, Punch, the poor monkey struggled, as guidance usually gained in infancy had been missing.

At first, short videos spread fast. There he was, Punch, moving carefully toward elder monkeys, hoping perhaps for contact, yet each time met with a swipe or silence. A particular clip gained attention with hands and knees, hugging a soft figure close, and dragging it gently behind.

Social media users reacted emotionally. “I would adopt Punch and love him forever,” one person wrote. Another admitted, “3 days in a row crying over Punch.” Under a later clip showing him finally being embraced by another monkey, one user quipped, “They fk with him now all of a sudden ’cause he got clout lmao.”

The Orangutan Plushie & Punch: 2 Jism Ek Jaan

It became clear that Punch showed signs of missing maternal presence. To address this, caretakers placed a soft replica primate inside his space, specifically the IKEA Djungelskog design. Rather than simply serving as an object, it acted as a source of stability during moments of distress. The monkey hugged the plush toy and taught the world the meaning of love faster than any KJo movie ever did! xd.

Movement patterns changed when he began transporting it regularly, leading to increased exertion across daily routines as physical development advanced alongside subtle shifts in his behavior.

Quickly the plush turned into Punch’s steady presence. Hugged by him, carried everywhere, and almost never set aside! If that isn’t the purest genre of love, we don’t know what is.

During a widely shared instant, repeated nudges suggested an attempt to provoke affection in return as this scene captured the heart of what was unfolding.

Now viewed hundreds of times over millions, footage of Punch holding the soft toy spread widely on TikTok and Instagram, certain clips breaking past thirty million. Appearing next came drawings by followers, shared openly on X and Reddit alike. Without warning, #HangInTherePunch began trending far beyond its start.

“We’re ALL Punch’s family now,” one caption read alongside a monkey and crying face emoji. Others wrote, “We’re not okay,” “PUNCH is uniting the world,” and “Sometimes, family is who we find along the way.”

While this cute little creature finds a new fam now, the internet gave him the biggest hug ever even when he was alone and sad. And that’s the good side of the internet we would like to believe in (at least for today).

Baby Punch Found A Home

Nowhere stands out more than this change in Punch’s path: comfort once came from a soft toy and yet today it comes from a living guardian among his group.

Progress remains under observation by zoo staff, with signs showing slow adjustment to the group dynamic as although complete acceptance within intricate social structures requires patience, figures such as Onsing, offering steady protection, and point toward possible stability ahead.

Belonging can arrive long after dismissal, and to some on the internet, Punch’s inclusion means something, and not to sound too cliche, but to some it means everything.