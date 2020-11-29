Whether it's the pandemic or natural disasters, the year 2020 has typically been quite hard for everyone across the world.

One such country who along with the pandemic had to deal with massive floods was Mexico. Due to this unprecedented natural calamity, several people and animals were displaced and left without a place to live.

Showing the same case was a viral video that showcased a scared dog who was struggling to stay afloat and was rescued by the Mexican Navy.

#Gracias por hacer viral el video del rescate del can en las #Inundaciones de #Tabasco #Mexico, en reconocimiento a la @SEDENAmx y la @SEMAR_mx. Les adelanto parte de la nota que saldrá publicada mañana a partir de las 7:30 am en @noti13tabasco https://t.co/S5s6EGnM0l pic.twitter.com/yrWT0R7ZFQ — Ivân Hernández (@expansivovh) November 16, 2020

However, things turned quite fortunate for this rescue doggo as the Mexican Navy announced recently that they have adopted the pooch. Not just that, they also shared that the rescue will now undergo training to become a search and rescue dog.

In the announcement video, the doggo can be seen in a uniform looking absolutely adorable.

Le damos la bienvenida al nuevo integrante de #CuatroPatas a la gran #FamiliaNaval, que fue rescatado por personal naval en días pasados.



¡Ayúdanos a ponerle nombre!



Envíanos tu propuesta al correo: [email protected] no olvides agregar tus datos de contacto. pic.twitter.com/hdBwoqHQCH — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) November 16, 2020

Dog lovers were delighted after getting to know about this and shared their reactions.

Smart dog .. seems to understand the human’s intention to save him. Great that he’s been adopted and trained for rescue missions https://t.co/j5VNwlG08v — Mummylaila 🇸🇬 (@LailaseriHazlan) November 17, 2020

Wow that was the most wholesome thing I've seen today 😭💖 please dont ever leave your pets behind 💖🙏 https://t.co/TxdlryvoMv — Rian Gonzales 🌈 (@rianbowart) November 18, 2020

And the Dog is now part of the Mexican Navy who will train the dog for Flooding Rescue Operations. This only happens in México !!! Thanks Mexican Navy !!! — Alex (@teacher01805441) November 18, 2020

This is the kind of positivity we need in 2020.