If there is anything more adorable than a doggo running your way it is probably a doggo running with a Christmas jumper on.

Recently, a whopping 350 hounds came together at Battersea Park, London on Saturday, December 7.

From Labradors, Spaniels, Boxers and Dachshunds - all the adorable doggos wore Christmas jumpers making them super cute and cuddle-worthy.

Over 350 dogs joined BorrowMyDoggy and Save the Children to break the world record for the most dogs in Christmas Jumper 🎉🐶 #doggyxmasjumperday #christmasjumperday @SaveUKNews https://t.co/1vl2rP1Q1a pic.twitter.com/e4F0sKA7xo — BorrowMyDoggy (@BorrowMyDoggy) December 9, 2019

The event, hosted by Save the Children and BorrowMyDoggy in partnership, holds the world record for the most number of dogs wearing festive costumes at the same gathering.





Compared to 2017, there were 50 more dogs taking part in this year's event. All the proceedings from this fundraiser will go straight to charitable trusts.

While a few donned Santa Claus' costume, a few were dressed in Rudolph hoodies and super-sweet knitted jumpers.





Just check it out.

Here are some more adorable pictures from the event.



The earnings from the event will go for humanitarian work and to sponsor children who do not have the luxury to go to school and celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

You can also watch the video of the event, here.