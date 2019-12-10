If there is anything more adorable than a doggo running your way it is probably a doggo running with a Christmas jumper on. 

dog in christmas jumper
Source: Daily Mail

Recently, a whopping 350 hounds came together at Battersea Park, London on Saturday, December 7. 

From Labradors, Spaniels, Boxers and Dachshunds - all the adorable doggos wore Christmas jumpers making them super cute and cuddle-worthy. 

The event, hosted by Save the Children and BorrowMyDoggy in partnership, holds the world record for the most number of dogs wearing festive costumes at the same gathering.  


Compared to 2017, there were 50 more dogs taking part in this year's event. All the proceedings from this fundraiser will go straight to charitable trusts. 

Crowd gathered in the event in London
Source: Unilad

While a few donned Santa Claus' costume, a few were dressed in Rudolph hoodies and super-sweet knitted jumpers. 


Just check it out. 

dog in christmas jumper
Source: Unilad
dogs in christmas jumper
Source: TYLA

Here are some more adorable pictures from the event. 

dog in christmas jumper
Source: TYLA
dogs in christmas jumper
Source: Unilad
dog in christmas jumper
Source: TYLA
dog in christmas jumper
Source: Her.ie
dog in christmas jumper
Source: News CGTN
dog in christmas jumper
Source: The Dog Vine

The earnings from the event will go for humanitarian work and to sponsor children who do not have the luxury to go to school and celebrate Christmas with their loved ones. 

You can also watch the video of the event, here