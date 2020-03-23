COVID-19 has all of us in quarantine. And even though most of us are losing our marbles after day 6 of isolation, there are some family members that couldn't be happier (or plain confused). I'm talking about our pets.
These hilarious yet adorable pictures and videos that people are sharing of their pets has us all going 'awww'
1. "Because fitness is life... even during these times, Karen."
Practice yoga and stay healthy from home! #dogyoga #staysafe
2. Give it to our desi moms to have a lecture up their sleeve at any given point of time.
3. Social distancing tips 101.
4. These furbabies are definitely not letting quarantine put their spirits down.
5. Zzzz...
6. Safety boop coming your way!
7. "I miss malls, man."
8. "Get out of my house peasants!"
Should we discuss the fact that my cat got famous before me?! 😂😂😂 Not mad, this sassy cutie deserves it ✨ Thanks for 1 Million on Tik tok 😭 I used to make fun of those people that had pages for their pets but I guess that's about to be me now 😂 But to all my new followers — I promise I'm actually a cool person too 😫 and yes Mylee is fed and happy, she just has an attitude like her mama 😌
9. "This is knot funny anymore."
comment your cat's reaction 🐈
10. "We protecc."
They say protect the ones you love most from corona virus.🦠 Hope you all are safe and in good spirits. Novel Covid19 has given a chance to the whole world to pause for sometime and connect with all the things which we have lost touch with, in self made busy life. This virus is very stubborn and has a highest level of ego so it won't come to your house on its own until you go out to invite it. STAY INDOORS, STAY SAFE. #jantacurfew
You're welcome. And while you can't stop aww-ing, remember to stay safe and give your lil babies lots of kisses while you quarantine!