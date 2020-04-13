We know that everyone is missing the good old days. We are hopeful that they will come back again. Till then, take a break from all that overthinking.







To help you get through this, here are some photos of adorable, cute and curious baby animals.

1. This baby seal is just looking for a friend. Wanna fraandship?

2. Sleepy little baby squirrel

3. Let's play. Shall we?

4. To Panda or not to Panda?

5. Hey human, let me have my breakfast

6. Look mama, I am flying!

7. My nest or yours?

8. Baby penguin is just chilling in Antarctica

9. Time for bed

10. Will you play with me? Pretty please!

11. Welcome to kitty gymnastics

12. Baby fox is spending quality time with a butterfly

13. Hello humans!

14. Curious little monkey

15. Baby hedgehog is so adorable

16. Say hi to this baby sloth

17. Be happy...meh, meh, mehhhh!

18. Pony with 'all black' swagger

19. Cute piglet is curious about the photographer

20. That's how we sit!

21. Aww, baby raccoon is so sweet!

Cuteness overload!