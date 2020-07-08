. Deputy Conservator of Forests D Mahesh Kumar shared two pictures of the big cat and confirmed the news to IANS: On Monday, according to various reports , a black panther was spotted strolling in Karnataka's Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve

An FRO [forest range officer] in NTR has sighted a black panther on Monday.

A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/UT8zodvv0m — Earth (@earth) July 4, 2020

The news broke out after two majestic pictures of the big cat went viral on social media with over two lakh likes and 54,000 retweets.

In one of the photographs, the panther is seen fiercely looking into the camera lens and the second one captured the panther on a large, moss-laden tree branch.

Well-known wildlife photographer, Shaaz Jung has taken credit for the viral pictures that have taken the internet by surprise.

Honestly, one look at these mesmerising pictures, and I was instantly reminded of the tales of Mowgli along with his wise black panther pal Bagheera.

According to reports , Deputy Conservator of Forests, D Mahesh Kumar could not confirm if the black panther in the viral pictures was the same one that was spotted in NTR on Monday.

I am not sure of the photographs of the black panther in the viral social media posts and the one spotted on Monday are one and the same.

Do you believe that these pics are real and not Graphics.



A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/GONgVGaJ0F — 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐥𝐚 (@pradeeepjourno) July 6, 2020

Furthermore, Mahesh Kumar couldn't confirm if Shaaz Jung was the one who took the photographs that were widely being circulated but did mention that the photographer was a regular visitor at the tiger reserve.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to witness their childhood imagination of Bagheera coming alive through these viral pictures:

“Everybody knew Bagheera, and nobody cared to cross his path.”

- Rudyard Kipling, The Jungle Book

❤️ #MowgliTales https://t.co/JB9yOTFVJy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 5, 2020

For a second there I thought this was animated. Holy shit. https://t.co/yKBAuVUOQy — #SAHKANRUUPKS #PapuanLivesMatter (@sheaaany) July 5, 2020

These are straight out of jungle book.. Unreal pictures.. Hats off to the photographer..👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sumeet (@sumrag) July 5, 2020

I going to keep this an my phone wallpaper .... Remember of mogli "baagheera" — SaheliKamakshi (@KamakshiSaheli) July 5, 2020

Only in the real India could Bagheera come alive like he did in the Jungle Book!



Just amazing. https://t.co/mbnbHKK5Xk — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) July 5, 2020

Second pic : Whatcha looking at, hooman? Want me to eat you? 😅😅 — SK (@SK007_1) July 5, 2020

Aila, Humara Bhageera ❤️🤓 — Piyu 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) July 5, 2020

Bagheera is that you? — 𝕄𝕣. 𝕏 (@Crazy_casanova) July 5, 2020

Mowgli kidhar hai Bagheera 😍 — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) July 5, 2020

Kumar further mentioned that black panthers are just leopards with excessive melanin on their coats. According to him, there are about six black panthers in the forests of Karnataka and one in Nagarhole and they're rare to spot but not impossible.

Picture and Feature Image Credit: Shaaz Jung