An FRO [forest range officer] in NTR has sighted a black panther on Monday.
A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/UT8zodvv0m— Earth (@earth) July 4, 2020
In one of the photographs, the panther is seen fiercely looking into the camera lens and the second one captured the panther on a large, moss-laden tree branch.
Well-known wildlife photographer, Shaaz Jung has taken credit for the viral pictures that have taken the internet by surprise.
Years have passed and this is still one of my most memorable photographs. It was this picture in 2017 that helped convince National Geographic to make a film on him. Thank you for sitting there on that tree my friend. It’s been wild ever since! . . @natgeowild @symbio_studios . . @russ_wildlife this image will always remind me you. . . #shaazjung #nikon #natgeo #natgeowild #blackpanther #wildlife #nature
Honestly, one look at these mesmerising pictures, and I was instantly reminded of the tales of Mowgli along with his wise black panther pal Bagheera.
I am not sure of the photographs of the black panther in the viral social media posts and the one spotted on Monday are one and the same.
Do you believe that these pics are real and not Graphics.— 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐥𝐚 (@pradeeepjourno) July 6, 2020
A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/GONgVGaJ0F
Netizens were pleasantly surprised to witness their childhood imagination of Bagheera coming alive through these viral pictures:
“Everybody knew Bagheera, and nobody cared to cross his path.”— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 5, 2020
- Rudyard Kipling, The Jungle Book
❤️ #MowgliTales https://t.co/JB9yOTFVJy
For a second there I thought this was animated. Holy shit. https://t.co/yKBAuVUOQy— #SAHKANRUUPKS #PapuanLivesMatter (@sheaaany) July 5, 2020
These are straight out of jungle book.. Unreal pictures.. Hats off to the photographer..👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Sumeet (@sumrag) July 5, 2020
I going to keep this an my phone wallpaper .... Remember of mogli "baagheera"— SaheliKamakshi (@KamakshiSaheli) July 5, 2020
Only in the real India could Bagheera come alive like he did in the Jungle Book!— Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) July 5, 2020
Just amazing. https://t.co/mbnbHKK5Xk
Picture and Feature Image Credit: Shaaz Jung