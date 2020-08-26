Stop what you are doing right now because I am about to introduce you to the most adorable content you've seen. I promise!
Adorable Pierre wasn't feeling well as a result of feather moulting so he had to be taken to a rehabilitation centre for his treatment.
But, since the zookeepers didn't want him to feel lonely, they provided him with his very own iPad that he uses to binge-watch Pingu. How cute!
'Pierre' the penguin has become iPad-savvy during a stint of rehabilitation for feather moulting problems at Perth Zoo. He enjoys watching rockhopper penguin documentaries, livestreams of rockhopper penguins and 'Pingu'. https://t.co/8ftPfFYTVQ #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/6n0IkydVTN— 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) August 25, 2020
Staff members of the zoo have been showing him real-life footage of fellow rockhoppers to make him feel at home. One of the zookeepers in an interview said:
To make his life a bit more enriching we’ve decided to get other rockhoppers online for him to watch. Pierre’s been enjoying watching them and seeing them in their little habitats at their zoo.
CUTE: Perth Zoo is caring for an endangered Northern Rockhopper Penguin who bravely swam across oceans and washed ashore on a WA beach.— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) August 5, 2020
'Pierre the Penguin' is receiving plenty of TLC from staff as he regains his health, before returning to the wild. #9News pic.twitter.com/tecttuwaz1
All thanks to a little help from the keepers at Perth Zoo and his 'animated friends' Pierre is now well on his way to recovery.