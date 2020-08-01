It's not every day that you get to own a masterpiece created by a raccoon and not a human being. No kidding.

Piper, a raccoon has become world famous for her finger-painting and he also has a online store where her human friend sells her art work.

Aww! Just look at how happy and adorable she looks. One thing's for sure, she's proud of her masterpiece.

Piper is new to this business but, her finger-painting has already grabbed eyeballs on the internet. Her work is going viral on social media and people are quite impressed and amused.

Someone taught a raccoon how to finger paint and it’s the best thing I’ve seen in a while. pic.twitter.com/tbbKIkk4S4 — Antifa Skratchere (@TonySkratchere) July 27, 2020

I'm dumb about to buy some art from an actual raccoon — JP (@jpbrammer) July 30, 2020

Support local artists! — Erica Jordan (@TheNYCFilmChick) July 30, 2020

He’s good tho — Lisa Bier (@lisalillyrose) July 30, 2020

in case anyone is havingaa bad day LOOK AT THIS LOOK HOW PROUD THE RACCOON LOOKS PLS I'M SO SOFT https://t.co/UHJgbTXDYm — ash²⁸ 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 (@underratedhabit) July 29, 2020

He's so proud of his work. — Shana Westlake (@ShanaWestlake) July 30, 2020

People were so in love with her art work that they ended up buying most of it. But, don't worry, she still has some other paintings in store that you can check out and order if you like.

Imagine your career being set up like this. imagine radiating success and opportunity like this. shit sells out before it even hits the market pic.twitter.com/PeSzJwl74e — JP (@jpbrammer) July 30, 2020

Talented! This raccoon has better painting skills than most of us combined.

