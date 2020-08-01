It's not every day that you get to own a masterpiece created by a raccoon and not a human being. No kidding.
Aww! Just look at how happy and adorable she looks. One thing's for sure, she's proud of her masterpiece.
Piper paintings!!! Piper is an up-and-coming artist. What do you think of her first pieces?
Piper is new to this business but, her finger-painting has already grabbed eyeballs on the internet. Her work is going viral on social media and people are quite impressed and amused.
Someone taught a raccoon how to finger paint and it’s the best thing I’ve seen in a while. pic.twitter.com/tbbKIkk4S4— Antifa Skratchere (@TonySkratchere) July 27, 2020
I'm dumb about to buy some art from an actual raccoon— JP (@jpbrammer) July 30, 2020
Support local artists!— Erica Jordan (@TheNYCFilmChick) July 30, 2020
He’s good tho— Lisa Bier (@lisalillyrose) July 30, 2020
in case anyone is havingaa bad day LOOK AT THIS LOOK HOW PROUD THE RACCOON LOOKS PLS I'M SO SOFT https://t.co/UHJgbTXDYm— ash²⁸ 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 (@underratedhabit) July 29, 2020
He's so proud of his work.— Shana Westlake (@ShanaWestlake) July 30, 2020
People were so in love with her art work that they ended up buying most of it. But, don't worry, she still has some other paintings in store that you can check out and order if you like.
Imagine your career being set up like this. imagine radiating success and opportunity like this. shit sells out before it even hits the market pic.twitter.com/PeSzJwl74e— JP (@jpbrammer) July 30, 2020
Talented! This raccoon has better painting skills than most of us combined.
