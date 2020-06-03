In yet another case of animal brutality, a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley died after she ate a pineapple which was filled with powerful firecrackers.

The 15-year-old elephant was offered the lethal pineapple by locals on the streets when the elephant left the forests of Silent Valley in Palakkad district in search of food.

The fruit exploded in her mouth and broke her jaw. This horrific incident came to light when a forest official took to social media to narrate the story of this animal brutality.

She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months.

- Mohan Krishnan; Forest Official

After the explosion, the elephant walked around the village in searing pain and hunger. With a distorted jaw and some severe injuries, she was With a distorted jaw and some severe injuries, she was unable to eat anything. The forest officer further added:

She didn't harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn't crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness.

The pregnant elephant walked up to the Velliyar River and just stood there. In order to soothe her injuries, the elephant stood in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water.

The rapid rescue team even tried to bring two captive elephants to try and get the injured elephant out of the water but according to Mohan Krishnan, the injured elephant had a sixth sense and didn't let them do anything.

After hours of attempts by the officials to rescue the elephant, she died at 4 pm on May 27, standing in water. The forest officials cremated her and paid their last respects.

She needs to be given the farewell she deserves. For that, we took her inside the forest in a lorry. She lay there on firewood, in the land she played and grew up.The doctor who did her post-mortem told me that she was not alone. I could sense his sadness though the expression on his face was not visible due to his mask. We cremated her in a pyre there. We bowed before her and paid our last respects.

- Mohan Krishnan; Forest Official

The teams are currently trying to hunt the culprits and claim that they will be punished for this brutal actions.