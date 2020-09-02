Dogs are the best creatures that ever lived. They are so awesome that it almost doesn't matter that they sometimes have to work for the police.

Anyhow, while we were trolling the internet for content, we came across this little nugget of a video- of Golden Retrievers in Chile, getting initiated to the Police Force at their annual military parade.

The fluffy puppers are seen snuggling in neon green pouches worn by a row of cops, presumably trainers during the parade.

Puppies steal the show at Chilean military parade pic.twitter.com/rNCSRv2cvg — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2018

Just look at them. I am going to. So I will let you hang out here with Twitter reactions.

I have sooooo many questions! https://t.co/1mn7FTnu22 — Kris Boneman (@EdtechBUSD) September 21, 2018

Funny how this good bois already have a job and my lazy ass poodle is still eating her poop.

Honestly this babies are biblegirl and im my dog https://t.co/IBZERV40HW — paula🥀 (@paulaavlis) September 21, 2018

The Chilean military has invented the "puppoose". https://t.co/8SFksVkwT0 — Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) September 21, 2018

* Moves to Chile, gets citizenship, joins army unit , becomes sergeant of puppies* https://t.co/gfLP9beNp8 — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) September 20, 2018

First over the top are puppies in a bid to make the enemy question why we need to fight at all.. https://t.co/I6MXtEXIEP — Caspar Addyman 🌈 (@czzpr) September 20, 2018

This is the only type of military spending I can get behind. https://t.co/YbzmjEWybE — Saint Grobian (@Saint_Grobian) September 20, 2018

Can we just have a dog parade to help everyone's mood right now? https://t.co/Wc4iXMmpyE — Russ Meyer (@russhmeyer) September 20, 2018

Of course, the puppers were followed by bigger puppers. Because all dogs are puppies. Your argument is invalid.

And they have tiny boots on protect their paws from the cold!

This has been a very productive morning.