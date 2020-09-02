Dogs are the best creatures that ever lived. They are so awesome that it almost doesn't matter that they sometimes have to work for the police. 

Source: Gifer

Anyhow, while we were trolling the internet for content, we came across this little nugget of a video- of Golden Retrievers in Chile, getting initiated to the Police Force at their annual military parade.

Source: Straitstimes

The fluffy puppers are seen snuggling in neon green pouches worn by a row of cops, presumably trainers during the parade. 

Just look at them. I am going to. So I will let you hang out here with Twitter reactions. 

Of course, the puppers were followed by bigger puppers. Because all dogs are puppies. Your argument is invalid. 

Source: Pinterest

And they have tiny boots on protect their paws from the cold!

Source: Gfycat

This has been a very productive morning. 