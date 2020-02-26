Nature's creations are so unique that even Leonardo Da Vinci would've been impressed with some of the most stunning species roaming on this planet.
View this post on Instagram
Quiero irme de viaje, llevame, para que tenés esta mochila hermosa de @milnecias_mascotas sino? ❤️ #cat #cats #quimera #catsagram #catstagram #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat #love #gato #gatos #gatabakana
Born as one single organism from the fusion of two different embryos, Quimera was named after her genetic condition called chimera.
View this post on Instagram
Goodbye Foto @estanisantos #cat #cats #quimera #catsagram #catstagram #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat #love #gato #gatos #gata
View this post on Instagram
Qué mirás?! #cat #cats #quimera #catsagram #catstagram #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat #chimera #love
Moreover, the chimerism colour-split runs straight in the middle of Quimera's body. This makes her blue and hazel eyes look perfectly balanced yet beautifully contrasting.
View this post on Instagram
Veranito ❤️ Foto de @facundo_nolasco #cat #cats #quimera #catsagram #catstagram #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat #love #gato #gatos #gata
Even though she's officially suffering from a genetic condition, this doesn't stop her from being extra-fluffy, extra-adorable.
View this post on Instagram
Navidad #cat #cats #quimera #catsagram #catstagram #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat #love
View this post on Instagram
@nixxon.san de visita, antes de su viaje a #Barcelona #cat #cats #quimera #catsagram #catstagram #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat #love
Try not to get lost in her mesmerizing eyes!
View this post on Instagram
El mejor regalo: una caja #cat #cats #quimera #catsagram #viral #catstagram #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat #chimera #love
The unique appearance has made Quimera a household name as her profile has more than 90,000 followers. You can check her other photos, here.