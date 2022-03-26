It's no secret that Ratan Tata is one of the most influential and inspiring businessmen we have today. The 84-year-old industrialist and philanthropist has always led by example and continues to do his bit in making the world a better place.

Of course, it's no secret, he's also always supported animal rights and showcased his love for our furry friends. Here's proof:

1. When Prince Charles invited him for an event but he missed it, because his pet dog was sick.

In the NewsX documentary "The Tata Group", Indian businessman and columnist Suhel Seth revealed that Ratan Tata once missed receiving a lifetime achievement award for philanthropy at the Buckingham Palace. The reason - his dog, Tito, had fallen sick.

2. When he made sure his pet accompanied him to all meetings.

In a post by Humans of Bombay, it was revealed that Ratan Tata's most consistent meeting companion was not an assistant or secretary or department head, but rather, his pet dog, Goa.

3. When he shared a beautiful post remembering his late dog, Tito.

On his pet dog, Tito's 14 birth anniversary, Ratan Tata took to Instagram to remember him, while also talking about the affection animals have to offer.

4. When he supported Motopaws, an initiative by his now-assistant Shantanu Naidu to save stray animals from street accidents, especially in the dark.

It's no secret now that Ratan Tata's 'millennial friend' and assistant is the 28-year-old author and entrepreneur Shantanu Naidu. But it was Naidu's animal welfare initiative, Motopaws, that led to him being noticed by Mr. Tata. Because clearly, for Ratan Tata, animal welfare is not just a cause, but a way of life.

5. When he set up a shelter for stray dogs inside Bombay House, the global headquarters of Tata Group.

In 2018, on the 114th birth anniversary of JRD Tata, Bombay House was reopened after a nine-month-long restoration process with a special surprise - a kennel created for stray dogs living in and around the area.

6. When he used his social media presence to help find abandoned pets, loving and forever homes.

When 9-month-old Labrador, Myra, was abandoned by her family, none other than Ratan Tata championed her cause with a heartfelt message.

Heartened by the response he received for Myra, Mr. Tata, in his inimitable, gracious style, continued to humbly ask for help for stray animals on his Instagram page and became a voice for the voiceless.

7. Not just dogs, Ratan Tata advocates for the welfare of all animals and has often urged people to help and save animals in grave conditions.

Like the time he condemned the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant.

Or when he shared ways to help the animals affected by the tragic Australian bushfires.

Ratan Tata is truly an inspiration, in every sense of the word!