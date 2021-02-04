What happens when someone gets stuck in a room with a leopard? Well, for this courageous dog, thankfully nothing happened.

In Bilinele village, Karnataka, a stray dog got trapped in a toilet with a leopard for almost 7 hours. But the miracle here was that the leopard didn't try to attack the dog all this time and both the animals were released safely. A picture of the two of them trapped together went viral on social media.

This photo was taken from outside through a gap in the window. It is a leopard and a dog stuck together since this morning inside the toilet of a house in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district. I am told the leopard escaped at 2 pm and the dog is alive! pic.twitter.com/hgjJhaXW03 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

Along with the picture, an entire thread was shared by Prajwal who explained the entire episode. He shared that the dog was being chased by the leopard and it found a hiding spot in a residential toilet. However, the leopard managed to follow the dog inside the washroom. When the owner found the two in the toilet, she immediately bolted the toilet from outside and called police and the forest department officials.

Sharing a video I received from the spot. After the leopard and dog were spotted inside the toilet in the morning, curious passers-by joined forest department officials to figure out how to catch the leopard and release it to the forest. pic.twitter.com/9dLzlxTUOO — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

The forest department team removed the top of the asbestos sheet outside the toilet to tranquilize the leopard. But the leopard escaped at 2pm. They also tried to trap the leopard in a net from the top of the toilet but it was too strong.

A plan was hatched to trap the tiger in a net from the top of the toilet. But the leopard proved to be too strong, broke free and ran away. pic.twitter.com/ZFZgtDWkH0 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

Netizens took to Twitter to comment on the incident. While some were curious to know how the dog made it alive, some took this opportunity to crack some jokes.

The leopard should be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize this year.. contrary to his instincts, he behaved as such.. — R K Rout (@RAMAKRUSHNAROU2) February 3, 2021

Even animals have the instinct against infighting when the life is endangered. Both did not antagonise each other for survival... Citizens need to take a leaf out of this incident n stop hatred n spread love. Respect each other n we as a country shall flourish... — بشارت شئخ (@shiekh_basharat) February 3, 2021

Hence proved.That leopard is true Indian. Not chinese. — OBLIVION (@mindstreet) February 3, 2021

The Dog will be a hero in his Dog gang. His stories will be told in Dog folklore for many dog years🐶.

The Dog who chased a way the leopard 🐆. — ɪ ᴅ ᴇ ᴀ ꜱ ɪ ɴ ɢ ʜ (@ideasingh) February 3, 2021

Leopard might not have been hungry, and even if it was must have realised that the dog is so boney anyway, so won’t make a good meal! Glad for the dog and leopard both for remaining safe and unharmed! — Singh sahab (@ilzamophobe) February 3, 2021

The dog must have been so frightened. So glad he remained unhurt and got out alive! — Sai Kaushil Myakala (@k_hitman7) February 3, 2021

Dog is real brave I must say..... managed to hold until rescue. Tho do seems to be a lot traumatized. Poor thing..he needs quality support from humans — NinjaWarrior (@NannuK7) February 3, 2021

The dog will surely remeber this day for the rest of his life.