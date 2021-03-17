It's always great to help the ones who need it. Sometimes we may get caught up with our own whims and fancies. But there are a few people who go out of their way to help.

In one inspiring way, Reddit stock traders are making use of their GameStop Wealth to do their part to make this world a better place.

Wow! We are overwhelmed by the support we are seeing from @Official_WSB and people from around the world! We have raised $77k already today! Thank you all! ❤️🦍❤️ pic.twitter.com/kCLQrLOEeY — Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund (@SavingGorillas) March 14, 2021

Back in February, GME's share price was peaking all due to a trading subreddit- the wallstreetbets.



Without getting much into technical details, as it turns out, people who got a good amount of money from this are choosing to help out gorillas instead of investing in things they'd like.

Adopted Segasira, wanted to give back after some fortunate $GME windfall, and love Mountain Gorillas 🦍https://t.co/eVHlIEtHsl — Dat Le (@Dat_Runner) March 14, 2021

The members of the subreddit are coming together and helping out the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund which is a charity that works to protect endangered mountain gorillas.



I adopted this Little guy! 🚀🦍 pic.twitter.com/BOuSjrT4f8 — Jordan Rantucci (@JordanRantucci) March 14, 2021

As of now, gorillas Segasira, Urungano, and Ishimwe are adopted.

The director of the charity, Dr. Tara Stoinski released a video message, thanking people for their good deeds.



It feels so nice to see people doing their bit to save the ones who actually need it and in ways we can't even think of.