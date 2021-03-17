It's always great to help the ones who need it. Sometimes we may get caught up with our own whims and fancies. But there are a few people who go out of their way to help.

In one inspiring way, Reddit stock traders are making use of their GameStop Wealth to do their part to make this world a better place. 

Back in February, GME's share price was peaking all due to a trading subreddit- the wallstreetbets. 

Without getting much into technical details, as it turns out, people who got a good amount of money from this are choosing to help out gorillas instead of investing in things they'd like. 

The members of the subreddit are coming together and helping out the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund which is a charity that works to protect endangered mountain gorillas. 

As of now, gorillas Segasira, Urungano, and Ishimwe are adopted.

The director of the charity, Dr. Tara Stoinski released a video message, thanking people for their good deeds. 

A message to WSB from the Director of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund! from r/wallstreetbets

It feels so nice to see people doing their bit to save the ones who actually need it and in ways we can't even think of. 