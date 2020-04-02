We love cuddling and petting doggos but, have you ever come across a dog who enjoys petting other doggos? Well, maybe you haven't heard about Ruby yet.

Meet Ruby, the German shorthaired pointer who apparently loves petting other doggos at her daycare centre.

Meet Ruby, The Dog Who Loves Petting Other Dogs. Video Will Make Your Day https://t.co/W0sDo7fnqj — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) April 2, 2020

According to reports, her video was first shared on TikTok by her human friend, Alanah Lorraine of Ontario from Canada but, soon it went viral on other social media platforms.

In the 20-second video, that is going viral, Ruby can be seen patting and comforting many doggos who definitely don't mind the extra attention she is giving them. Aww! This is so sweet.

This heart-warming clip is definitely going to make your day and put a smile on your face. Ruby is quite a friendly dog and this video is proof.

This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare. 14/10 extremely relatable pic.twitter.com/5KgOnL5kwW — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 31, 2020

Within just 2 days, the collection of short clips has been viewed more than 7.4 million times and it has garnered over 4.5 lakh 'likes' and over 90,000 'retweets'.

Even netizens were left in 'aww' after seeing Ruby's love and affection towards her friends.

Ruby has great petting skills! 🐶😁🐾 — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) March 31, 2020

That looks more like a paw-rayer meeting. 🙏🏻 — Booboo2 (@count_choculuh) March 31, 2020

🗣CAN I PET THAT DAWG THATS PETTING THOSE OTHER DAWGS?!?!?! — HENNY, I’m home! (@Henny_Rivers) March 31, 2020

Lol 😂😍 the other dogs are like "ur not hooman, but I'll allow it" — Kristina Padilla (@krisadilla) March 31, 2020

OMG. I LOvE her!❤️🐾 — 🐾Maggie🐾 (@Maggarooo) March 31, 2020

SHE’S A COMFORT DOG!!! 💕💕💕 — Susan McConnell (@yikessue) March 31, 2020

Aw. That’s so sweet!! — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) March 31, 2020

Is this the best thing any of us will see online today? Yes, yes it is. — Shannon (@LVShannyLeigh) March 31, 2020

ruby is just making sure everyone knows that they are a good boy or girl — xina ✨ (@itsMaxinaa) March 31, 2020

I would die for ruby — cassidy 🌟 (@xcassidy7) March 31, 2020

Isn't she the cutest? Ruby definitely has some good comforting skills, right? Tell us, what you think about Ruby in the comments section.