We love cuddling and petting doggos but, have you ever come across a dog who enjoys petting other doggos? Well, maybe you haven't heard about Ruby yet. 

Meet Ruby, the German shorthaired pointer who apparently loves petting other doggos at her daycare centre. 

According to reports, her video was first shared on TikTok by her human friend,  Alanah Lorraine of Ontario from Canada but, soon it went viral on other social media platforms. 

In the 20-second video, that is going viral, Ruby can be seen patting and comforting many doggos who definitely don't mind the extra attention she is giving them. Aww! This is so sweet. 

This heart-warming clip is definitely going to make your day and put a smile on your face. Ruby is quite a friendly dog and this video is proof. 

Within just 2 days, the collection of short clips has been viewed more than 7.4 million times and it has garnered over 4.5 lakh 'likes' and over 90,000 'retweets'. 

Even netizens were left in 'aww' after seeing Ruby's love and affection towards her friends.

Isn't she the cutest? Ruby definitely has some good comforting skills, right? Tell us, what you think about Ruby in the comments section. 