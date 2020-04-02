We love cuddling and petting doggos but, have you ever come across a dog who enjoys petting other doggos? Well, maybe you haven't heard about Ruby yet.
Meet Ruby, The Dog Who Loves Petting Other Dogs. Video Will Make Your Day https://t.co/W0sDo7fnqj— NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) April 2, 2020
According to reports, her video was first shared on TikTok by her human friend, Alanah Lorraine of Ontario from Canada but, soon it went viral on other social media platforms.
This heart-warming clip is definitely going to make your day and put a smile on your face. Ruby is quite a friendly dog and this video is proof.
Even netizens were left in 'aww' after seeing Ruby's love and affection towards her friends.
Ruby has great petting skills! 🐶😁🐾— I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) March 31, 2020
Lol 😂😍 the other dogs are like "ur not hooman, but I'll allow it"— Kristina Padilla (@krisadilla) March 31, 2020
OMG. I LOvE her!❤️🐾— 🐾Maggie🐾 (@Maggarooo) March 31, 2020
SHE’S A COMFORT DOG!!! 💕💕💕— Susan McConnell (@yikessue) March 31, 2020
Aw. That’s so sweet!!— Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) March 31, 2020
Is this the best thing any of us will see online today? Yes, yes it is.— Shannon (@LVShannyLeigh) March 31, 2020
ruby is just making sure everyone knows that they are a good boy or girl— xina ✨ (@itsMaxinaa) March 31, 2020
I would die for ruby— cassidy 🌟 (@xcassidy7) March 31, 2020
Isn't she the cutest? Ruby definitely has some good comforting skills, right? Tell us, what you think about Ruby in the comments section.