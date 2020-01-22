"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." - Mark Twain

Say 'hi' to Lady, a stray cat from Wisconsin who had to have her ears removed due to severe chronic infections.

This cutie was bought into the Dane County Humane Society in December where she was immediately treated for her chronic ear infections and hematomas.

To relieve her from her sufferings, the veterinarians decided to remove Lady's outer ear flaps which left her earless. This also made shelter employees a little worried as they thought no one would adopt this cute little fur ball.

That's when Ash Collins, who works at the Humane Society, decided to crochet Lady an adorable ear bonnet. In an interview with CNN, Collins said:

"I was more than happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out and get the second chance she deserved, and I'm so honored to be a small part of her happy ending.

This cutie, who is famous at the shelter for her love of cuddles and head bumps, was finally adopted on Tuesday after the Humane Society posted adorable pictures of Lady and her new ears on Facebook

And, this is how people on social media reacted to this heart-warming news:

We hope Lady has a blast in her new forever home.

This heart-warming gesture by the Humane Society is worth applauding. Agreed?

