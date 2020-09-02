Humans have a long way to go when it comes to treating animals with love and compassion.

A stray dog painted to look like a tiger, sparked outrage among animal lovers and activists after its pictures went viral on social media.

The dog was painted orange with black stripes to resemble a tiger. The incident reportedly took place in Malaysia.

Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia or the Malaysian Animal Association posted pictures of the dog on Facebook, demanding the accused be arrested.

The animal rights group has also appealed for more information on the incident in order to track down the culprits who were responsible for painting the dog.

As per the post, anyone who offers information on the incident, will be rewarded by the activist group. They want the culprits to be behind bars at all costs since using paints and dyeing the fur of animals can be toxic and potentially harmful for them.

After the photos of the dog went viral, netizens were also infuriated.

A stray dog was painted to make it look like a tiger in Malaysia and this is not at all funny, cute, heroic or whatever the hell these people were thinking before doing such an act. It is nothing but stupid and sadistic to spray chemicals on an animal. #malaysia #idiotalert pic.twitter.com/e2yhOYlGRK — Prerna Dhall (@advprerna_dhall) September 1, 2020

What a stupid thing to do 😡 — Laura (@Laura_Nyx) September 1, 2020

Be kinder to animals please.....don't take them for granted just because they cant talk — ayesha (@ayeshaaref) September 1, 2020

mad fellows — rejiathomas (@rejiathomas) September 1, 2020

Very disgraceful 😔 — Koushik Das🇮🇳 (@koushikdas47) September 1, 2020

Jisne b ye kiya ....agar uske muah par kaalikh poat di jae toh use kaisa lagega....!!!



Aur galti se janwar ne self defence mai kch kar diya , toh phr vahi rona start....!!!



Jayada ho painting ka showk hai toh apna thopdra kyn nai rang leta...😠 — Justbeinghuman (@Justbeinghuman4) September 2, 2020

We hope the culprits are identified soon. No animal deserves to be treated this way. This is unacceptable!