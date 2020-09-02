Humans have a long way to go when it comes to treating animals with love and compassion.

A stray dog painted to look like a tiger, sparked outrage among animal lovers and activists after its pictures went viral on social media. 

Source: www.facebook.com

The dog was painted orange with black stripes to resemble a tiger. The incident reportedly took place in Malaysia. 

Source: www.facebook.com

Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia or the Malaysian Animal Association posted pictures of the dog on Facebook, demanding the accused be arrested. 

The animal rights group has also appealed for more information on the incident in order to track down the culprits who were responsible for painting the dog.  

Source: www.facebook.com

As per the post, anyone who offers information on the incident, will be rewarded by the activist group. They want the culprits to be behind bars at all costs since using paints and dyeing the fur of animals can be toxic and potentially harmful for them.

After the photos of the dog went viral, netizens were also infuriated. 

We hope the culprits are identified soon. No animal deserves to be treated this way. This is unacceptable! 