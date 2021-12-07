We love our pets like our family members and we welcome them in our home in the warmest way possible. Sudha Murty, who has been shattering stereotypes with her simplicity for many years, recently celebrated her dog’s birthday in the most adorable way possible.

Chandra R Srikanth, a journalist, recently shared the clip on his social media handle. In the clip, the accomplished author was seen doing aarti of her dog along with her sister.

Along with performing rituals, they were seen caressing the dog and were singing happy birthday.

You can watch the entire clip here:

The same clip was also shared on Sudha Murty’s Instagram account. 

Needless to say, the clip received a heart-warming response from the netizens. Here’s what they think! 

What do you think of this adorable gesture?

Note: All images are taken from the clip.