The love pet parents have for their little fur babies sometimes may even transcend human love.

A pet parent in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, performed a baby shower tradition for her pregnant cats. The cat owners hosted a baby shower at the clinic. They feel that pets, like humans, are members of the family and hence need special treatment.

The baby shower was held in new outfits, and special cat foods, treats, and other items were provided.

People conduct baby showers for humans so we did the same for our cats as they are a member of our family. We came to the clinic & organized the baby shower along with the doctors,said pet parent pic.twitter.com/YketB5BJap — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

A veterinary doctor who also attended the baby shower expressed, "This kind of ceremony for pregnant cats is a first of its kind and it will make the pregnant cats happier."

