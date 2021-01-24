In the middle of a pandemic, where else do you go looking for love, but online? Well, that's exactly what this parent did... for her adorable doggo.

Yes, a pet owner in Kerala dressed up her adorable Pug in a traditional Mundu, and shared his photos online to look for rishtas for the "handsome Malayali boy". The post eventually made it to Twitter and went viral.

Tbh only reason I’m still on Facebook is for Indian dog parents groups! So EXTRA. Never disappoints pic.twitter.com/wCo0LkcCyT — Damini Shrivastava (@DammitDamini) January 22, 2021

And of course, the internet swiped right like crazy. I mean how adorable does he look!

Awww... This is so cute😍🐕 — PA (@AndradePurnima) January 23, 2021

🤣..this made my day! — ritika (@ritikaitis) January 22, 2021

This dog looks better than most guys in my college batch. College in those days was bell bottoms and printed shirts with embroidery. — kathryn (@katfromahat) January 22, 2021

Indian Matchmaking: the doggo version!