In the middle of a pandemic, where else do you go looking for love, but online? Well, that's exactly what this parent did... for her adorable doggo. 

Yes, a pet owner in Kerala dressed up her adorable Pug in a traditional Mundu, and shared his photos online to look for rishtas for the "handsome Malayali boy". The post eventually made it to Twitter and went viral. 

And of course, the internet swiped right like crazy. I mean how adorable does he look! 

Indian Matchmaking: the doggo version! 