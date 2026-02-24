WOOF WOOF Winner!!!!!

Deep inside the thick woods of Kishtwar, where survival is not close to being guaranteed, soldiers chased shadows for days on end. But this time leading the push wasn’t only men in uniform, but also a dog called Tyson who moved like the cutest-yet-courageous being there.

Even after getting shot in the leg, Tyson kept at his mission. This military dog, working with 2 Para, special operations unit, helped track down three militants from Jaish-e-Mohammed in Chhatroo.

Wait, How Did This All Happen?

Soldiers began moving through the woods near Kishtwar when reports arrived about well-equipped fighters linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed hiding there. With rough slopes, thick trees, leaving little open ground, this was the kind of terrain that turned every step into a risk. But a rebel kinda dog just said, “Nah, not for me.”

On January 14, Op Trashi-1 kicked off and four days later came the first clash, as agents hit a terrorist safehouse hard. By the 22nd, another run-in lit up the records and then, just three days after that, gunfire echoed once more. The last week of the month brought fresh chills on the 31st. Early February saw two more confrontations, one on the 4th, then one sharply on the 8th.

That Tuesday in early February, authorities reported progress after Adil died; he had served as the commander’s right-hand man. By the 23rd, details rose from Kishtwar’s senior superintendent, relayed straight to the military lead at 9 Sector, later confirmed by several watchgroups. Into the steep ridges they went, a coordinated push uncovered fast, with elite units pulled in.

At a shared news event in Jammu, police and military spoke together. IGP Jammu B S Tuti described a militant cell called the “Israel Group.” This unit held seven hardened fighters who entered India during 2024. Clashes occurred 17 times across close to eighteen months. Three members died in April 2025. The encounter yesterday marked the endpoint of that extended pursuit. It involved the death of Saifullah, a leader linked to JeM.

The official added, “Yesterday’s mission shows we’ve taken out their leaders in Kishtwar. Still, lower-level fighters continue operating elsewhere.” While precise figures were not shared, sources mention roughly 20 foreign militants are thought to be present across the Jammu area.

Meet Tyson, The Natural Aura-Farmer

Ahead of the group, paws pressing soft on damp earth, the dog took point through tangled woods near Chhatroo and officials say Tyson, a dog from the area, was taken in and taught skills by India’s military to help stop attacks. In the last moments of the mission, he moved on his belly toward a shelter built into rough land, causing attackers to start shooting.

Falling hard after a shot ripped through his leg, Tyson pushed forward anyway, being the tough dog he is, and just ahead of everyone else, he stumbled close to the “dhok.” That opening gave the rest of the team space to move in, ending the threat inside. WOOF ENERGY FTW!

Finding two AK-47s, bullets, and gear meant for combat came after checking what the dead attackers had. Right afterwards, while going through nearby spots, authorities reported uncovering three more rifles next to where the militants lay. Flying by helicopter came after Tyson needed care. The dog that was hurt earlier is holding steady these days in Udhampur, say authorities.

“From A Dog To A Drone”: What Officials Said

Ahead of everything else, Major General A P S Bal, leading the CIF Delta, noted how well teams worked together during the mission.

He described Op Trashi-1 as a “perfect example of perseverance, clarity of thought and seamless coordination at all levels, troops on the ground, corps commanders, ADGs, IGs, between DGP and Army Commander.” He added that all available resources were deployed “in a joint and integrated manner, from a dog to a drone.”

In another statement, he said, “We achieved success without suffering any casualty or harm to our troops, except the injury to the brave dog Tyson.” He further stated, “The way we operated in a very calm, composed, collective, collaborative manner, which is why the kind of success we achieved, especially without suffering any casualties, any harm to any of our troops, except for the brave dog Tyson, who actually initiated the operation.”

WOOF Energy On Field: Military Working Dogs in Today’s Conflicts

Barking into duty, military working dogs serve deep within today’s fight against terrorism. No, they help not just in sniffing out bombs but uncovering secret arms too, and they are the ones that move where machines stall. When trails grow cold, these animals pick up the chase over rocky ground, turning silent leads into solid results.

When the mission pushes into thin air or tangled woods, canines such as Tyson move alongside 2 Para (Special Forces) without hesitation, they are not just companions, but these animals adapt fast too; they become silent during raids and steady under fire.

Memories surfaced during the Kishtwar mission, as Phantom, a dog from Belgium trained in sharp tactics, had done something similar months before. BRAVO DOG CLAN!

Back then, in late 2024, he gave everything when fighters ambushed their unit out in the open and because he acted fast, the team behind him gained time to take down those concealed in cover. That moment changed how some viewed what animals could do under fire.

The Internet Gives A Digital Salute

Out of nowhere, stories about the mission started spreading online as people just could not stop gushing over this soldier-cum-dog Tyson who was never off duty, just like in the film.

Some called him a warrior at heart, others just nodded and said courage had a name, it was Tyson. Messages like “Hope you heal quick, legend” popped up everywhere. A few folks saluted his badge number, words trembling slightly.

Then came chants that read “Tyson lives,” again and again. By evening, people were demanding honors be handed out when the nation celebrates its freedom and frankly, we LOVED it!

Expressions of pride and solidarity, including “Salute to our braveheart K9 Tyson of the Indian Army” and “Brave Tyson, I salute you,” reflected a broader sentiment. One user wrote, “I hope Tyson gets a National award on Republic Day. Big salutes to him.” Another commented, “We achieved success without suffering any casualty or harm to our troops, except for the brave dog Tyson,” echoing the official briefing.

A nation that feels deeply heals deeply, and we hope similarly quick recovery for this courageous ball of fur.