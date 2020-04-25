With no leftovers from restaurants and lack of human feeders amidst the extended lockdown, stray animals all across the country are struggling to sustain themselves.

But, in a heartwarming gesture, Chandigarh police has stepped up by taking the responsibility of feeding the strays and looking after their well being amidst the lockdown.

Turns out, the officials in khaki have been feeding these stray furballs since the begining of the lockdown.

In a video posted by Amit Sharma on Twitter, you can see that the stray doggos are running towards the sound of the sirens while wagging their tales in joy.

It might be an annoying noise to us but for these stray doggos in Chandigarh, the sound of the sirens is what feeds their hunger.

#ChandigarhCurfew

It is a police siren for people, but, for these dogs this is a call that their food has arrived. A team of Industrial Area police station, has been feeding them since lockdown@thetribunechd @DgpChdPolice @ssptfcchd @nilambariips @ParveenKaswan @drqayumiitk pic.twitter.com/UF4SLRgmI2 — Amit Sharma (@amitsharma_17) April 23, 2020

Twitter can't stop applauding these police officials for taking this generous responsibility:

Great!

Tails wagging, to show gratitude — Yogesh Somani (@YogeshSomani75) April 23, 2020

Applause for such an effort. 👏👏👏 — Poonam Sharma (@PoonamSharma__) April 24, 2020

Everyone must feed the dogs in their vicinity so that none can sleep hungry. I feed 1 litre milk everyday and it gives immense pleasure to see them waiting everyday. Make me happy that I start my day with this good work. — Asheesh Aggarwal (@asheesh_74in) April 24, 2020

Salute Hai Aise police officer's ko — Shezad ali (@Shezada66525976) April 23, 2020

Gratitude — anjali sachdeva (@anjalisachdeva9) April 24, 2020

Kudos Chandigarh Police 👏👏 — Bhisham Singh IPS (@bhishamsingh24) April 23, 2020

Great efforts by Administration. Should be replicated all over the city. Also their regular Anti Rabies vaccination. We don't want incidents occupying hospital beds. — Dr Anmol Arya (@anmol_arya2001) April 23, 2020

If you know any stray dogs in or around your vicinity, please feed them. These furballs need us now more than ever.