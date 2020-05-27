Dogs are truly a man's best friend. Some pooches go out of their way to look out for their humans and touch our hearts. This one, reminds us of the beautiful tale of friendship from the film, Hachi: A Dog's Tale.

An adorable 7-year-old dog has waited every single day for 3 months to catch a glimpse of its owner at the Wuhan Taikang Hospital, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sadly, the pensioner passed away from the disease within five days of reaching the hospital. But the dog, named Xiaobao, or 'Little Treasure' by the lady who runs the supermarket in the building, refused to leave the hospital lobby for three months.

He never left the hospital. It was incredibly touching, and so loyal.

- Wu Cuifen told New York Post

Wu Cuifen, the owner of the supermarket began feeding Xiabao and kind patients and nurses around the hospital grew familiar with this friendly face. And even when Wu deliberately dropped him off somewhere far away, he would find his way back to the Hospital and patiently wait for his owner's return.

Loyal #dog waits at a #Wuhan hospital for 3 months after his owner dies from covid-19

7-yo dog Xiao Bao waited patiently for his owner at Wuhan hospital.Staff at Wuhan Taikang Hospital fed Xiao Bao

Xiao's owner died 5 days after being admitted pic.twitter.com/H31Ls2Dsrh — Hans Solo (@thandojo) May 26, 2020

However, soon a few patients began to complain that they weren't comfortable around the pooch, so nurses contacted the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association and they took him in. He has been treated by the vets now, as he prepares to find a new home and bring joy to yet another family.