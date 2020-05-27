There are some miracles in nature that leave you teary-eyed. Today, it's the picture of Australian Reptile Park's first koala joey to be born since the catastrophic bushfires that devastated the country.

The park shared a video of the joey, who has aptly been named 'Ash' - emerging from his mother's pouch.

Over 25,000 koalas lost their lives in the horrific bush fire that engulfed South Australia in 2019. But Ash is a ray of hope, marking the beginning of a successful breeding season.

Ash represents the start of what we're hoping to be another successful breeding season. Last year, we had seven healthy koala joeys and we're very keen to help bolster their numbers after wild populations were ravaged during the horrific bushfire season.

- Zookeeper Dan Rumsey

Watch the beautiful video here:

BRB, trying to get over how adorable Ash is.