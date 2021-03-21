Dogs are humans' true best friends. They seem to save us when nothing else works out.

And, they don't even have to try. By just being their oh-so-adorable self, they work out magic spells, one bark at a time.

Proving this right is the story of a man who suffered through one a many things in life when his doggo Suzu came to his rescue.

In one of their posts, Humans Of Bombay narrated the story of a man who had lost his wife 4 years ago and slipped into depression because of it.

"When people tell me I saved Suzu by taking him in, I tell them that it’s actually Suzu who saved me; I was drowning & he brought me back ashore."https://t.co/sz3vohRLKo #WorldHappinessDay #happinessday2021 #Smile #Pets #family pic.twitter.com/NTxhkWfYS1 — Humans Of Bombay (@HumansOfBombay) March 20, 2021

Although they had met each other late in life but he at once knew that she was the one for him.

We’d found each other late in life; when we were both 50. But from the moment I met her, I knew the second innings of my life was going to be colourful.

But as life would have it, his wife developed chronic liver disease and passed away shortly. Just 6 months after, his dog passed away too.



While in conversation with Humans Of Bombay, he shared that:

I’d taken an early retirement to spend quality time with my wife, but now I had all the time in the world and no one to spend it with. My son would try to cheer me up, but he was working & I couldn’t be the reason he stalled.

With both his wife and his dog passing away one after the other, his life came to a sudden stop. He started spending all his day in bed, speaking only when required. He even passed a year like this until he heard a bark outside.



When he went to the door, he met with the most excited dog he'd seen.

He ran towards me; his energy was so infectious that I think after a year, I laughed. I spent the whole day playing fetch with him & by the end, I named him Suzu!

His son informed him that Suzu was left by his previous owner and had many issues such as peeing and pooping everywhere.



But the now spirited man took it upon himself to train him as he found a new purpose in life. Cut to three years later, they're best buds now and his life is all about Suzu.

Talking about Suzu, he mentioned that:

His most favourite thing to do is swim. So, every Sunday we take him to the beach where we let him be. He loves rolling in the sand & paddling in the sea.

From finding his companion at 50 and then finding another companion at 73, it's been one hell of a ride for this man.

People tell me I saved Suzu by taking him in, I tell them that it’s actually Suzu who saved me; I was drowning & he brought me back ashore.

You can find the entire post here.

Well, love comes in all shapes, sizes, and even species.

Some images used for representational purposes only.