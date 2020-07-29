A St. Bernard dog had to be carried down Scafell Pike, England's highest peak, after she collapsed while descending and refused to move further.

The dog named Daisy, showed signs of pain in her rear legs as she was descending down the peak with her owners on Friday, 24th July.

After she collapsed, a rescue team had to be called in and 16 volunteers from Wasdale mountain rescue team spent nearly 5 hours bringing Daisy down on a stretcher.

The 4-year-old dog, weighing 55 kg, is reportedly recovering well and her owners are grateful to the rescue team for their efforts.

St. Bernards were originally bred to rescue people in the Italian and Swiss Alps, but they sure are not hiking dogs. While some people are calling out the dog's owners for taking her along with them on the mountain...

Good news story?? Really? Taking a giant breed dog up Scafell? Mountain rescue turning out in a pandemic? Hope the owners get a blooming huge bill and feel really really stupid . — Aitch (@AitchSink) July 27, 2020

Most St Bernards struggle (as they age) with skeletal pain. Making them walk up and down huge mountains (unless they are young and fit) is cruel. Poor dog was probably in pain. — Rosie (@RosieA876) July 26, 2020

those people are ABSOLUTE IDIOTS! If anyone has experience with giant breed dogs, such a topography is torture NOT cute! The dog needs to be taken away from them. — taoscad (@taoscad) July 26, 2020

Her owners may be jerks, but the way a great number of people pulled together to help her is heartening. — Peg Gluntz (@PegGluntz) July 26, 2020

... others are comparing her to their spirit animal. The one who won't move, no matter what.

Daisy, a 55kg St Bernard, who refused the climb down Scafell Pike and had to be rescued by a team of 14 people carrying her on a stretcher, is today’s mood. pic.twitter.com/228RYkmWVQ — ohchrissavidge (@ohchrissavidge) July 26, 2020

Yeah I had a Saint Bernard. When they decide not to do something this is pretty much the only way to solve it 🤣 — Rebecca M (@Smurphette85) July 26, 2020

Daisy is my spirit animal. Going downhill is a killer on the knees. — Sophie (@sophietantam) July 26, 2020

@DaniellaBielby I feel like I want to be her 🐶🤣 — Laura Fay (@LauraFay46) July 26, 2020

My spirit animal 😂😂 — Claire #BlackLivesMatter (@ClaireMadMax) July 27, 2020

We wish Daisy a speedy recovery.