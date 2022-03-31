How many times have you been sad and your doggo has just come and sat beside you? There would have been times when you were talking to your cat and got an understanding purr in response. If that ever made you wonder if animals could really understand you, then here are a few tweets to cure your curiosity.

there’s no way animals can’t understand us i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/FL8Z27Oqg3 — kamani ⭒ (@TEXASTITTIE) March 30, 2022

Reminds me of this video 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UvzWry6Bc2 — Willow 〄 (@HollowsBreez) March 31, 2022

YES reminded me of this lmaoo im still so confused 😭 pic.twitter.com/SUxivLGocA — 𝓲𝓷𝓸 ᰔ༞ (@inowait44) March 30, 2022

Kinda remind me of home boy here pic.twitter.com/jKnoQMTlwp — merci (@DanteAccel) March 31, 2022

this is the greatest example i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/1LZi3DZvRR — klauzzo (italian era) (@theotherklaus) March 31, 2022

no bc this one gets me everytime 😂 pic.twitter.com/xNRkK0CCIh — seren.🤍 (@serenitychidori) March 31, 2022

I said this before! Animals have emotions and know wtf is going onnn because why he laugh like that 💀 pic.twitter.com/J5T2svRch3 — Keisha From Belly (@amirahmonet_) March 31, 2022

Y’all can’t tell me animals don’t be feeling what we do 😩😂 this dog going innnn to this song pic.twitter.com/moRgntZxAH — Keisha From Belly (@amirahmonet_) March 31, 2022

HER FACE AFTER GETTING YELLED AT LMFAO like “damn my bad” pic.twitter.com/KwlrxsHUbQ — raybans (@ravennicolexox) March 31, 2022

remind me of this lmao pic.twitter.com/HUb6kQ0Gdb — Jessie Wanaluvmi J. (@JessieWanaluvmi) March 31, 2022

THIS ONE TOPS IT OFF pic.twitter.com/RD3TXGdYA1 — mono (@ilikefroggo) March 31, 2022

& this one lmaoo pic.twitter.com/E7vWrj9NHG — diablita divertida (@badnbrilliant) March 31, 2022

Show these tweets to your pets and maybe you'll get a response.

