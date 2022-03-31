How many times have you been sad and your doggo has just come and sat beside you? There would have been times when you were talking to your cat and got an understanding purr in response. If that ever made you wonder if animals could really understand you, then here are a few tweets to cure your curiosity.
there’s no way animals can’t understand us i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/FL8Z27Oqg3— kamani ⭒ (@TEXASTITTIE) March 30, 2022
Reminds me of this video 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UvzWry6Bc2— Willow 〄 (@HollowsBreez) March 31, 2022
YES reminded me of this lmaoo im still so confused 😭 pic.twitter.com/SUxivLGocA— 𝓲𝓷𝓸 ᰔ༞ (@inowait44) March 30, 2022
Kinda remind me of home boy here pic.twitter.com/jKnoQMTlwp— merci (@DanteAccel) March 31, 2022
this is the greatest example i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/1LZi3DZvRR— klauzzo (italian era) (@theotherklaus) March 31, 2022
no bc this one gets me everytime 😂 pic.twitter.com/xNRkK0CCIh— seren.🤍 (@serenitychidori) March 31, 2022
These cows give the best directions around. 😂🐮➡#viralhog #directions #cows #adorable #Bolonia pic.twitter.com/OQP6itIbWk— ViralHog (@ViralHog) August 25, 2021
HER FACE AFTER GETTING YELLED AT LMFAO like “damn my bad” pic.twitter.com/KwlrxsHUbQ— raybans (@ravennicolexox) March 31, 2022
remind me of this lmao pic.twitter.com/HUb6kQ0Gdb— Jessie Wanaluvmi J. (@JessieWanaluvmi) March 31, 2022
Reminds be of this frog. 😭🙈🐸 pic.twitter.com/GdJpZN13v9— valley_Baby (@valeebabybee) March 31, 2022
Reminded me of this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SKRkBUqcME— 🤴🏽 (@TD4wson) March 31, 2022
honorable mention pic.twitter.com/PiKl16LwRu— A9ine (@A9inegotyou) March 31, 2022
THIS ONE TOPS IT OFF pic.twitter.com/RD3TXGdYA1— mono (@ilikefroggo) March 31, 2022
& this one lmaoo pic.twitter.com/E7vWrj9NHG— diablita divertida (@badnbrilliant) March 31, 2022
Show these tweets to your pets and maybe you'll get a response.
