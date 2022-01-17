T15, also known as Collarwali and Mataram, the legendary tigress of Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve, passed away after prolonged illness. She earned the title of “super mom” after giving birth to 29 cubs in eight litters during 11 years- between 2008 and 2018. She was cremated with proper rituals.
Alok Mishra, field director, Pench Tiger Reserve, talked about the cause of death.
The tiger was ill due to old age. She was last spotted near Bhura Dev Nullah on January 14. She was spotted lying down. She was under the observation of veterinary doctors and was unable to walk. She passed away at 6.15 pm on Saturday. The exact cause of the death will be known after a post mortem but prima facie it appears to be due to multi-organ failure caused by old-age.
- Alok Mishra, field director, Pench Tiger Reserve
Her name struck because as a female cub, she was put under a radio-collar in March 2008. She was again radio-collared in 2010. 25 out of 29 of her cubs have survived. Chief Minish Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Sachin Tendulkar and many others paid a tribute to the queen on Twitter.
मप्र को टाइगर स्टेट का दर्जा दिलाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाली, मध्यप्रदेश की शान व 29 शावकों की माता @PenchMP की ‘सुपर टाइग्रेस मॉम’ कॉलरवाली बाघिन को श्रद्धांजलि।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 16, 2022
Wildlife lovers and enthusiasts will understand how heartbreaking it is, when a majestic tigress goes into silence forever.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2022
She lived like a queen for 17 years in Pench and gave birth to 29 cubs.— Ankur Rapria, IRS (@irsankurrapria) January 16, 2022
The Queen is no more. Died because of old age. Leaving behind her legacy and her 29cubs. Her contribution is immense in restoring back the ecological balance by improving the tiger population. #RIP #collarwali @PenchMP pic.twitter.com/ZEcpjtWCG6— Neha Srivastava IFS (@Neha_IFS) January 16, 2022
Such an emotional bonding remains to be the high point and roaring success of Tiger Conservation in India. Lived the life of a Queen. Her contribution to the tiger recovery in the landscape shall remembered for ever.— Mohanta HS (@Mohanta_HS) January 16, 2022
RIP, Queen of Pench. You lived long and majestically. You ruled the food chain and because of you an entire forest was alive. #collarwali— Aditi Garg (@AditiGargIAS) January 16, 2022
Such respect & love can only be in India🙏🏻
Heartwarming to see locals pay tribute to the tigress just like their family.
REST IN PARADISE with those butterflies ❤️ #rip #mataram #collarwali #wildlife @BBCEarth @natgeowild @Discovery @PraveenIFShere @IfsMadhu @VijayaRatre pic.twitter.com/gRvpyRA0jg— Varun Aditya (@VarunAditya_) January 16, 2022
#India A country where #tigers kill ~200 people annually. Where ~2900 #tigers live with >1.3bn people— prerna singh bindra 🐘🐅🐾 (@prernabindra) January 16, 2022
A country which protects its tigers against all odds
A country which accords #tigers a funeral with all rituals
a salute to India, #tiger, its protectors, its people#collarwali pic.twitter.com/U4YkM669kV
Legendary Tigress #Collarwali dies at 16, came to limelight after giving birth to 29 cubs, a record. Her bloodline helped in maintaining healthy population of tigers in this landscape. pic.twitter.com/AzIT2ISRYp— hemendra tripathi (@hemendratripat1) January 17, 2022
This emotional connect is the main reason behind country’s tiger success story. we bid goodbye to our beloved #Collarwali . Here are a few highlights:— Neha Srivastava IFS (@Neha_IFS) January 17, 2022
Wildlife lovers and enthusiasts will understand how heartbreaking it is, when a majestic tigress goes into silence forever.— Team Pratik Sehajpal Fan Club (@Prakhar85214975) January 17, 2022
The undisputedly glorious queen of #Pench!! We were lucky to spot her with her 3 cubs... 2 from current and 1 from previous litter... (circa 2016). RIP dear #collarwali 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/yFfOz3McUO— Am (@simply_am_) January 17, 2022
Touching farewell to #QueenOfPench by the locals, Madhya Pradesh.— Ankit Kurariya (@ankitKurariya) January 17, 2022
Acknowledged as a super mom for giving birth to 29 cubs, she was referred to as #Collarwali for being equipped with a radio collar.
She has left a legacy; it is mostly in India we see such humanness.
