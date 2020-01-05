Sometimes, while capturing wildlife, we forget how we're intruding or standing in the way of an animal's path. The outcome can and often does end up quite tragic, owing man-animal conflicts. However, a wonderous incident was observed between this woman and an elephant.

In a short but insightful video - shared by IFS Susanta Nanda from Odisha - we can see how human beings sometimes become a hindrance for wild animals and that brings consequences.

As the woman begins to click photographs of the elephant, it can be seen moving closer to her.

It looked dangerous at first but it seems she got lucky as the elephant moved her off her path rather than causing any damage.

Watch below:

This elephant was gentle. It showed the lady in the most polite way where she belongs. All will not be that lucky. Maintain safe distance while interacting with Wildlife 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lTg8WtpRLh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 4, 2020

Soon the video went viral and netizens were surprised how lucky the woman was in that spot when the elephant issued a stern yet sober warning.

That's too it's a male elephant. She is very lucky to stay alive. — ashu (@shhupp) January 4, 2020

It is really gentle approach by he giant of the jungle, and the women is seriously lucky also.. — Thyagaraj B M (@BMT_Raj) January 4, 2020

He's the real Gentle Man — MadhanBabu (@bmadhanbabu) January 4, 2020

Hope one day humans become sober like these animals — R🥳eshmi (@SupportIndiaa) January 4, 2020

Love the gentle, chivalrous nudge — Kavita 🇮🇳 (@kavita_verma1) January 5, 2020

It is time we humans learn patience and resilience from our animal friends and apply those lessons into our lives.

*Screenshots from the video have been used in the article.