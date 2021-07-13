Pet stories are usually endearing enough to leave us smiling but some stories also have the potential to tug at our heartstrings. This is one such story, especially for you dog lovers.
Fresco carried Monty across town in a wheelbarrow. Many strangers would stop to pamper and love the doggo. Knowing the truth about the dog, on the other hand, made them sentimental.
As per the report, Fresco said, “I knew he was declining fast. He looked fine from the outside but the cancer meant he wasn’t getting enough oxygen to his muscles - he could walk a bit but not far. Sadly, the dog passed away soon after their trip, on June 21."
