Pet stories are usually endearing enough to leave us smiling but some stories also have the potential to tug at our heartstrings. This is one such story, especially for you dog lovers.

Carlos Fresco, a dog owner, took his 10-year-old labradoodle Monty on his final journey before the doggo passed away after months of battling Leukemia.

The Brecon and Radnor Express shared heartwarming photos of their last trip together on Facebook

Fresco carried Monty across town in a wheelbarrow. Many strangers would stop to pamper and love the doggo. Knowing the truth about the dog, on the other hand, made them sentimental.

As per the report, Fresco said, “I knew he was declining fast. He looked fine from the outside but the cancer meant he wasn’t getting enough oxygen to his muscles - he could walk a bit but not far. Sadly, the dog passed away soon after their trip, on June 21."

"He came in and curled up at the foot of my bed - and when I woke up next he’d passed away. I think his little heart must have given out. He was a very special boy and has been by my side for a decade," Fresco recalled.

He took Monty to London for a burial in the family garden.

Images of Carlos and Monty’s last hike together are leaving people teary-eyed online

❤️❤️🥺🥺😭😭❤️❤️ « While his #dog Monty was suffering from leukemia, his owner Carlos Fresco decided to take him one last time to his favorite place: at the top of Pen y Fan, to the delight of Monty » #Love #LoveAnimals #DogsOfTwitter @aniket_anikett 🥺❤️ https://t.co/LFoqd5YPvI — Julie Jollès (@JulieJolles) July 9, 2021

Fly high, beautiful fur baby!

I'm not crying, you're crying.