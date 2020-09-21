Uni, a Shiba Inu from Tokyo, Japan has a unique trait. What's that? He smiles his heart out when he sees a delicious bowl of food, just like most of us would do. And, he does that literally every time he sees food. No kidding!

Be it a bowl of cheesy pasta, a glass of smoothie or even a platter of delicious food, just the sight or smell of food puts a grin on this little munchkin's face.

But, if you think food is the only thing that makes him happy, you're wrong. This playful doggo twinkles while chilling with his toy buddies.

While posing for the camera.

We can't stop smiling at his cute pictures so here's some more of him as a pup. Just too adorable!

Click here to follow him on Instagram.