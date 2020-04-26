One never gets bored of watching The Lion King. And every time you watch it, you fall for Simba's cuteness.

Source: YouTube

And now, a video of a lion cub going viral on the internet will remind you of your childhood favourite Simba. The video has been shot in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

In the video, the cub can be seen making an attempt to roar as it walks around in the park.

The cub trying to roar in the video is reminding netizens of baby Simba and they are falling for the cute animal.

That's just too cute to handle.