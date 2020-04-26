One never gets bored of watching The Lion King. And every time you watch it, you fall for Simba's cuteness.

And now, a video of a lion cub going viral on the internet will remind you of your childhood favourite Simba. The video has been shot in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

This little lion cub in Serengeti National Park pic.twitter.com/8kXAjsALSw — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) April 25, 2020

In the video, the cub can be seen making an attempt to roar as it walks around in the park.

The cub trying to roar in the video is reminding netizens of baby Simba and they are falling for the cute animal.

simba ❤️ — doctor extraordinaire (@irisosiriss) April 25, 2020

Scary roars from Simba 🦁 — $LadyJaneV 🇱🇦 🇺🇸💙🍜🍛🌶️🍚 (@LADYJANE1681) April 25, 2020

Oh, my, fucking, God.



S/he is a doll! Well, a lion, but, fuck, what a doll! 😍😍😍 — Rushie (@Oh_Womyn) April 25, 2020

That's just the most adorable. Did you hear his lion roar??!! — ElkeMariaHassell (@ElkeHassell) April 25, 2020

Absolutely adorable 😍😍 Bless the little one! — Syed Arefin (@iamsyedarefin) April 26, 2020

My heart cannot take this — Noisy Glamour (@NoisyGlamour) April 25, 2020

Oh my God!! What's this adorable baby cub? My heart just came out of my chest 🦁💜💛💚💖💙💟💞💝 — LFC-6 Cup Gal (@LfcVal) April 25, 2020

That's just too cute to handle.