One of nature's best moments is when the wildlife is on the move. When you see birds migrating, for instance. That is always such a beautiful sight. Especially, something like the flamboyance of flamingos. This is exactly what happened when images of flamingos flocking to The Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu went viral on Twitter.

A video of migrating flamingos was posted by Supriya Sahu, the Principal secretary of environment climate change and forests of Tamil Nadu. And it has 9.1K views on it, at the time of writing this article. People were quite literally, awestruck by the entire view.

The IAS officer tweeted with the caption, ‘Point Calimere (Kodiakarai) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds #TNForest.' You can watch the whole video here.

Point Calimere ( Kodiakarai ) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds #TNForest pic.twitter.com/LyOoHn1Elz — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 25, 2021

Here is how some people reacted to it.

Flemingo's...Nature has no boundaries .. — salman nehfal (@salman_nehfal) December 25, 2021

Awesome to see so many. — Pramode Mathew Alex (@PramodeMA) December 25, 2021

Wow — Trikansh Sharma (@trikansh_sharma) December 26, 2021

Wow...so beautiful . — Sudhakar Kirve (@KirveSudhakar) December 25, 2021

Awesome.. Nice place 😍😍😍 — Eazhisai Vallabi (@eazhisai) December 25, 2021

They're also just a very beautiful species of birds!