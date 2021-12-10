In a video that was shared on Twitter, a kid can be seen trying to fetch water for a puppy by using a handpump.
The kid is trying their level best to get water for the presumably thirsty animal, proving that when it comes to extending help, age doesn't matter.
कद कितना ही छोटा हो, हर कोई किसी की यथासंभव #Help कर सकता है.— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 7, 2021
Well done kid. God Bless you.
VC- Social Media.#HelpChain #Kindness #BeingKind pic.twitter.com/yQu4k5jyh1
This is how people are reacting to the video.
“I am only one, but I am one.#HelpChain #Kindness #BeingKind #inspirational https://t.co/4jwIUuPIME— Harish Bhatt (@bhattharishh) December 8, 2021
December 8, 2021
December 8, 2021
such #kindness touches the soul and sees no bar https://t.co/HYMlzy2Jdt— PM (@SoULinStillNESS) December 8, 2021
ऐसे ही हमें प्रयास करते रहना चाहिये https://t.co/IvuRRbQEMQ— Manish Anand (@Manish704676891) December 8, 2021
I wish the whole world be like this. 🙂 https://t.co/XmvYkcr972— siddhartha mooga (@siddhu1696) December 8, 2021
While this gesture is applause-worthy, we hope that both the kid and the animal have easier access to drinking water in the future.