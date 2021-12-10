In a video that was shared on Twitter, a kid can be seen trying to fetch water for a puppy by using a handpump.

The kid is trying their level best to get water for the presumably thirsty animal, proving that when it comes to extending help, age doesn't matter.

This is how people are reacting to the video.

such #kindness touches the soul and sees no bar https://t.co/HYMlzy2Jdt — PM (@SoULinStillNESS) December 8, 2021

I wish the whole world be like this. 🙂 https://t.co/XmvYkcr972 — siddhartha mooga (@siddhu1696) December 8, 2021

While this gesture is applause-worthy, we hope that both the kid and the animal have easier access to drinking water in the future.