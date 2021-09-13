Canine pitch invasions are not exactly uncommon, because our furry friends sometimes do what they wish to, and if they wish to get a closer look at the game, what are you going to do about it?

Similarly, what are you going to do if they decide to participate in the game? As a player, you run after them, and as a viewer, you just enjoy the whole situation.

These were the scenes at the recent Irish domestic cricket match. As the batters ran between the wickets, the wicketkeeper failed to stump one of them, and the ball went to the other side of the field where the cutest little dog was waiting to catch it.

Nothing better than this will happen all summer pic.twitter.com/dSg6DfAaxy — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 11, 2021

What followed was a good amount of running as it just won't give up. The video of the same is now doing rounds on the internet and here are some of the reactions.

And if you’re up early enough - we’ll be speaking to the owner of this dog. 😂 @bbc5live breakfast https://t.co/XXgMEfYvRi — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) September 12, 2021

A very lovely way to spend a bit of time on this Sunday is to watch this video. Extremely wholesome. https://t.co/dnbyQ12SyQ — Antoinette Serrato (@spaceandweather) September 12, 2021

My favourite cricketer just changed 😂❤️ https://t.co/8qLRzXEdSi — Vihanga Jayawickrama (@Vivi__Jay) September 12, 2021

This has made me laugh this morning. Brilliant. 😆 https://t.co/UiMI1ngl6l — Tracey P (@April_1970s) September 12, 2021

This is the best cricket video ever. https://t.co/nE1BSQYjII — iPaulie (@iPaulie) September 12, 2021

Dogs are just the best. https://t.co/Q4dpdWS0Ky — Jessie #BLM (@VampyreMermaid) September 12, 2021

Great fielding at display.