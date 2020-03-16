Everything is a bit grim these days. Most of us have been forced inside our houses and have been advised not to do any outdoor activities. This can get very depressing very fast.

So, in order to lighten your mood and possibly make your day, we have brought to you something that sparks a lot of joy in our hearts.

We have got you a video compilation of a labrador being a labrador!

everything is shit. this is not a drill. please enjoy this video in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/254po45NY8 — kim. (@KimmyMonte) March 13, 2020

I mean, just look at that face!

Here's another picture of her looking like a butterfly!

I ca just look at this face all day and literally do nothing else!

Ad hey, I am not the only one going gaga over this good girl! I am just following the crowd!

Seeing the tail sticking out and wagging cracked me up — hergie409 (@hergie409) March 14, 2020

That is obviously a space portal to the dog universe. — Berk Caglayan (@BerkCaglayan) March 14, 2020

I just keep thinking about how many times Stella’s owner gathered the leaves together so she could repeatedly jump into the pile and I’m... that’s love. pic.twitter.com/SfBtSbKm80 — Amy (@amysings10) March 14, 2020

This is the best thing I’ve seen all week — The birds work for the bourgeoisie (@Witxh_Bitxh) March 14, 2020

That's the ONLY way to live!! 😂 — barrieblonde 🇨🇦 (@barrieblonde) March 15, 2020

See what I mean! This makes me so happy. Dogs might be really stupid (don't jump at me, all dog owners know this for a fact) but they are so god damn adorable!