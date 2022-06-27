A mother's love knows no boundaries, and she would go to any lengths to make her children happy! And it's the same when it comes to animals too.

In a touching story, a video of a mama elephant rescuing her child in a drowning river has warmed our hearts- it will have the same effect on you.

The clips show an elephant herd crossing the river and walking towards the forest. But due to the strong current of the water, a baby elephant is seen drifting apart from the group.

Quickly, the mama elephant reaches to rescue the baby, who is wobbling in the water. As there is a heavy flow in the river, she holds the baby from the trunk and together they walk out of the river.

Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/aHO07AiUA5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 25, 2022

The incident took place somewhere near Nagrakata in North Bengal. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parween Kaswan and has more than 96k views and 4k likes.

While many of us had our doubts if the baby was saved or not. A few netizens who watched the clip multiple times confirmed the calf was saved. Indeed, the mother protected the child and walked towards the forest later.

See closely from 59. To 1.01 not very clear but kid is there. I was in panic when I first saw the video 😅 so watched again and again. Baby is there under her. — JAI BHARAT🇮🇳 (@Hindust73231409) June 26, 2022

Check her legs. The baby elephant is there. — PrincessKiran :): (@imprincesskiran) June 25, 2022

Maa to maa hoti hai ❤ — Arwa Morkas😊 (@ArwaMorkas) June 25, 2022

One of the most adorable ones on this planet 😍 https://t.co/wusrBLwdXY — мєєиαкѕнι (@Meenakshiiik) June 26, 2022

absolutely incredible and touching! — Sap (@Saptarshhi) June 25, 2022

No no! The baby had made it to the banks after which there is very less likelihood of it drowning. Must have made its way into the bushes — Shwetha Shetty Damodar (@DsShetty89) June 25, 2022

Three cheers for mum ! https://t.co/WJFcQaeqCv — Jyoti Singh (@synchronise1857) June 25, 2022

Not only am I a fighter, but I'm a survivor. I think being a mother really plays into that.



- Willow Cross 💫 https://t.co/0mSuNlZJ6R — Anagha (@AAnagha197) June 25, 2022

Heart in the mouth for a while😲 https://t.co/gfH0F1EqRn — ࿗ Evered7 ࿗ (@evered7) June 25, 2022

Even after multiple failed attempts, she didn't give up to save the baby elephant. Finally, they made it to land and joined their herd.



