Amidst the biting cold winds and the thick coating of fog over most of the northern parts of India, this rickshaw puller wrapped a stray dog in a snuggly blanket and gave it a ride to make sure that it was cozy.

The wholesome efforts made by this rickshawala to keep the doggo warm and cozy has gone viral. The heartwarming moment was captured by Twitter user Hayat.

zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw — hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

While most of us are caged in our blankets and hooked to our heaters, this man showed us it's important to reach out to the most vulnerable in difficult times.

This selfless act should be an inspiration to all of us. Please remember if you see a street dog or any other animal taking refuge in a sheltered environment when it's chilling outside, please don't shoo them away.