Disclaimer: This article contains some disturbing images.
In a heartbreaking photo that has surfaced from Vietnam, a dog can be seen lying on a table as a student, presumably a medical student looks on.
The animal, in its senses, has the mouth and limbs tied to the table.
As per the post, the dog was kept in this manner because the student was preparing to perform a practice dissection on it.
And as if this is not disturbing enough, the post further explains how this is a popular practice in the country.
It’s reported that often too little anaesthetic is used and the animal is still conscious, or none at all. There are no animal protection laws in Vietnam.
View this post on Instagram
Human scum.💔 - Shared via @fightdogmeat_dot_com: VIETNAM: Medical Student Leaked Photo. A shocking photo is circulating in Vietnam, from a medical student studying human medicine. A live dog with it’s mouth bound tightly shut is tied down on it’s back in preparation for a medical student to practice dissection on it. It’s reported that often too little anaesthetic is used and the animal is still conscious, or none at all. There are no animal protection laws in Vietnam. This photo is connected to human medicine, but we also know there’s a culture of unqualified and unskilled vets performing botched surgeries galore. We know of cases of so-called vets who operate without anaesthetic, and in unsterilised conditions. Animals who don’t die of shock on the table later die of infection a week later. We’ve been tracking this sort of thing for years. Our FDM dogs Tony, Teddy and Eric are all victims of this type of butchery from unskilled vets. (FDM flew each of them to Saigon for Dr. Nghia to save their lives.) Petitions are ‘not’ the answer. Right now thousands of local Vietnamese animal lovers are furious about what’s happening to dogs in these places. It’s their voice whom their own government will ultimately be forced to listen to. Fight Dog Meat. Registered Charity #VeganForTheAnimals #DogLovers #AnimalLovers #DogLovers
Sadly enough, it does not stop at this either. There are many unskilled 'vets' who end up killing the animals because of unethical practices.
We know of cases of so-called vets who operate without anaesthetic, and in unsterilised conditions. Animals who don’t die of shock on the table later die of infection a week later.
This issue has rightfully become big in Vietnam and people are raising their voices to get the attention of the government.
Vietnam 🇻🇳— Lite Pimp (@litepimp) August 29, 2020
This photo was leaked by a medical student, studying human medicine. A live dog with it’s snout bound, in preparation for dissection.
Thousands of Vietnamese animal lovers are furious about what is taking place in these facilities. https://t.co/rNgqbOoGcz pic.twitter.com/artdcYhLqZ
This is disgusting and needs to be stopped everywhere. Omg that poor dog. 😔💔— krissy/ BLM (@kaylamarie413) August 29, 2020
After reading this, we decided to do a bit of research and just a couple of clicks led us to news reports, elaborating on tourism-related animal abuse in Vietnam.
Vietnam's incredible country of animal abuse— DOMINE (@Maslow36) July 16, 2020
where we torture the Bear for his bile
where we eat cats and dogs
where as in Thailand we abuse the baby elephants for
train them
Animal abuse at Vietnam wet market as frogs have legs cut dogs lay on tables https://t.co/5dxJxl7pOT— yuhui (@yuhui80088124) July 11, 2020
'Exotic' animals are often made to do hideous tasks like riding a bicycle, balance on cylinders etc.
Such practices are straight away in violation of the animal rights and no living being deserves to go through this hell.