Disclaimer: This article contains some disturbing images.

In a heartbreaking photo that has surfaced from Vietnam, a dog can be seen lying on a table as a student, presumably a medical student looks on.

The animal, in its senses, has the mouth and limbs tied to the table.

As per the post, the dog was kept in this manner because the student was preparing to perform a practice dissection on it.

And as if this is not disturbing enough, the post further explains how this is a popular practice in the country.

It’s reported that often too little anaesthetic is used and the animal is still conscious, or none at all. There are no animal protection laws in Vietnam.

Sadly enough, it does not stop at this either. There are many unskilled 'vets' who end up killing the animals because of unethical practices.

We know of cases of so-called vets who operate without anaesthetic, and in unsterilised conditions. Animals who don’t die of shock on the table later die of infection a week later.

This issue has rightfully become big in Vietnam and people are raising their voices to get the attention of the government.

Vietnam 🇻🇳



This photo was leaked by a medical student, studying human medicine. A live dog with it’s snout bound, in preparation for dissection.



Thousands of Vietnamese animal lovers are furious about what is taking place in these facilities. https://t.co/rNgqbOoGcz pic.twitter.com/artdcYhLqZ — Lite Pimp (@litepimp) August 29, 2020

This is disgusting and needs to be stopped everywhere. Omg that poor dog. 😔💔 — krissy/ BLM (@kaylamarie413) August 29, 2020

After reading this, we decided to do a bit of research and just a couple of clicks led us to news reports, elaborating on tourism-related animal abuse in Vietnam.

Vietnam's incredible country of animal abuse

where we torture the Bear for his bile

where we eat cats and dogs

where as in Thailand we abuse the baby elephants for

train them — DOMINE (@Maslow36) July 16, 2020

Animal abuse at Vietnam wet market as frogs have legs cut dogs lay on tables https://t.co/5dxJxl7pOT — yuhui (@yuhui80088124) July 11, 2020

'Exotic' animals are often made to do hideous tasks like riding a bicycle, balance on cylinders etc.

Such practices are straight away in violation of the animal rights and no living being deserves to go through this hell.

Here's hoping that the Vietnam government takes notice of such practices and serves justice in the matter.