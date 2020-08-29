Disclaimer: This article contains some disturbing images. 

In a heartbreaking photo that has surfaced from Vietnam, a dog can be seen lying on a table as a student, presumably a medical student looks on. 

The animal, in its senses, has the mouth and limbs tied to the table. 

animals abuse in Vietnam
Source: Instahgram/luke_jerome92

As per the post, the dog was kept in this manner because the student was preparing to perform a practice dissection on it.

And as if this is not disturbing enough, the post further explains how this is a popular practice in the country.

It’s reported that often too little anaesthetic is used and the animal is still conscious, or none at all. There are no animal protection laws in Vietnam. 
View this post on Instagram

Human scum.💔 - Shared via @fightdogmeat_dot_com: VIETNAM: Medical Student Leaked Photo. A shocking photo is circulating in Vietnam, from a medical student studying human medicine. A live dog with it’s mouth bound tightly shut is tied down on it’s back in preparation for a medical student to practice dissection on it. It’s reported that often too little anaesthetic is used and the animal is still conscious, or none at all. There are no animal protection laws in Vietnam. This photo is connected to human medicine, but we also know there’s a culture of unqualified and unskilled vets performing botched surgeries galore. We know of cases of so-called vets who operate without anaesthetic, and in unsterilised conditions. Animals who don’t die of shock on the table later die of infection a week later. We’ve been tracking this sort of thing for years. Our FDM dogs Tony, Teddy and Eric are all victims of this type of butchery from unskilled vets. (FDM flew each of them to Saigon for Dr. Nghia to save their lives.) Petitions are ‘not’ the answer. Right now thousands of local Vietnamese animal lovers are furious about what’s happening to dogs in these places. It’s their voice whom their own government will ultimately be forced to listen to. Fight Dog Meat. Registered Charity #VeganForTheAnimals #DogLovers #AnimalLovers #DogLovers

A post shared by LUKE JEROME (@luke_jerome92) on

Sadly enough, it does not stop at this either. There are many unskilled 'vets' who end up killing the animals because of unethical practices. 

We know of cases of so-called vets who operate without anaesthetic, and in unsterilised conditions. Animals who don’t die of shock on the table later die of infection a week later.
illegal dog trading in vietnam
Source: ACPA

This issue has rightfully become big in Vietnam and people are raising their voices to get the attention of the government. 

After reading this, we decided to do a bit of research and just a couple of clicks led us to news reports, elaborating on tourism-related animal abuse in Vietnam.

'Exotic' animals are often made to do hideous tasks like riding a bicycle, balance on cylinders etc. 

animal tourism in vietnam
Source: SCMP

Such practices are straight away in violation of the animal rights and no living being deserves to go through this hell. 

animal abuse vietnam
Source: Change.org

Here's hoping that the Vietnam government takes notice of such practices and serves justice in the matter. 