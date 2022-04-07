Sometimes a minute of patience can result in an unexpected pay off. In fact, this viral video of a KSRTC bus driver is a perfect example of this.

As the video gained traction, many people began sharing it on Twitter. This includes IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who posted the video applauding the bus driver's calm approach in dealing with an elephant that broke the bus' windshield.

According to the video filmed by one of the passengers on the bus, It is evident that the elephant was harmless and broke the windshield accidentally. The KSRTC bus driver patiently waited for the elephant to back away from the bus before driving away and handled the situation in a wise and gentle way that ensured everyone's safety. And netizens cannot help but commend his smarts in the tricky situation!

Don't know who is the driver of this Government Bus but he is certainly Mr Cool 😎The way he handled the supervision check by Mr Elephant it was like bussiness as usual between them. 😊 video shared by K.Vijay #elephants #noconflict pic.twitter.com/WHxQStNv7K — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 6, 2022

Here is how people responded to the driver's sense of calm and how he dealt with the elephant.

@KSRTCGROUP your driver is super cool 😎, nice handling of this situation. — Suresh Kumar A (@NikeSuresh25) April 6, 2022

I've travelled in many srtc but the service, kind and affectionate nature of #ksrtc is very good👍❤

N this one is another example — kavyajit_official (@AjaySon6075) April 6, 2022

We should learn timely patience from the driver.wish him all the best. — K S Gopinath (@KSGopinath6) April 6, 2022

#KSRTC is affectionately called 'aanavandi' which means 'Elephant vehicle'. The situation here just shows the camaraderie between aanavandi and aana(meaning 'Elephant') — Linto Paul (@lintopaul) April 6, 2022

Wonderful display of courage and presence of mind by the driver — srinivasan (@ainipala) April 6, 2022

The driver should be rewarded — Itticheria Joshua (@Itti9) April 6, 2022

Yes. He is really Cool. It even broke the wind screen yet he maintained his cool — SivaKumar_IND (@IndSivakumar) April 6, 2022

Kudos to the KSRTC Driver 👏👏 — Shahul Ahamed (@aachusha) April 6, 2022

Driver has guts really! I wouldn’t have done this … scary!! But beautiful to watch !😊 — Prem (@Premtwt) April 6, 2022

A lesson on how to treat animals!