Disclaimer: Article contains graphic content. User discretion is advised.

Not just humans, animals also feel the love, heartbreak and loss. And while they may not be able to express it with words, their actions speak.

Recently, a peacock passed away following a long illness in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. It was heartbreaking for locals to see its partner, a fellow peacock, sit by its side for hours.

When the dead bird was taken for funeral, its partner followed the locals to the funeral site. A video of the same is now doing rounds on social media.

The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/ELnW3mozAb — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

Netizens are talking about the unconditional love animals share.

God's creation is amazing .peacock' s feeling fr the partner is touching & should open up eyes of modern human relations, specially in https://t.co/1cWi0nBBql always is lasting! — Dr.N.C.K.Reddy M.S;M.Ch(AIIMS). (@DrNCKReddy) January 4, 2022

Some pigeons display a similar bonding. Not sure about following a dead partner but if you keep a female in captivity, the male will stick around. — Ali Asgar KB Wala (@asgie) January 4, 2022

That's so sad!!! But i reckon it's called unconditional love ❤ https://t.co/Cxb9jbZV04 — Vidyadhar Raju (@urzvidyadhar) January 5, 2022

As per reports, the two peacocks were always seen together. One of them who died suffered from some eye disease and the other one would take care of its partner.