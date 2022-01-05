Disclaimer: Article contains graphic content. User discretion is advised.

Not just humans, animals also feel the love, heartbreak and loss. And while they may not be able to express it with words, their actions speak.

Recently, a peacock passed away following a long illness in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. It was heartbreaking for locals to see its partner, a fellow peacock, sit by its side for hours.

peacock video rajasthan
Source: Twitter

When the dead bird was taken for funeral, its partner followed the locals to the funeral site. A video of the same is now doing rounds on social media.

Netizens are talking about the unconditional love animals share.

As per reports, the two peacocks were always seen together. One of them who died suffered from some eye disease and the other one would take care of its partner.