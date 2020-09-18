If there's one life lesson that I've learned and fully agree to after watching Paatal Lok, it is that when a man loves a dog, he is a good man.

In an incident that proves this theory, a selfless home guard in Telangana bravely risked his life to rescue a dog who was stuck in the middle of an overflowing stream.

Mujeeb from Telangana's Nagarkurnool police department stepped forward to help the frightened doggo when he saw him stranded on an abandoned bush which was surrounded by an overflowing current.

A video that has now gone viral shows the guard holding onto the head of a JCB excavator from one hand, while reaching out for the doggo from the other hand.

Mujeeb's tactic to use a tree branch to balance himself in the fast-flowing currents and using the excavator as a bridge to ease the process was just brilliant:

For a few seconds, Mujeeb was captured comforting the panic-struck doggo who couldn't figure how to reach out to the home guard as he was tanged in the bushes.

However, Mujeeb along with his team managed to successfully rescue the doggo and got him to stand on the excavator's head for some support, as Mujeeb stabilised himself.

Mujeeb later brings this grateful furball to the other side as everybody cheers for them. Watch the wholesome video here:

#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Netizens are lauding this guard for risking his life to save an innocent furball who fell into the overflowing stream:

Every life is important, thanku Telangana Police🙏🙏 — Abhinav Naruka (@abhinav_naruka) September 17, 2020

Bravo sir🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👌🏻 — Rishabh Tiwari (@trishabh1915) September 17, 2020

God bless him — eternal optimist (@drchand389) September 17, 2020

Wow 🤩 pure humanity..couple of days back I have seen a video someone throwing a dog in a water from bridge(Shame) and here this man saving a dog from the overflowing water.. wat a different faces of human and humanity. Hats off to this gentleman @TelanganaDGP — gpvinayraj (@gpvinayraj23) September 17, 2020

Some positivity in this ocean of negativity ....👌 — Ashutosh Shankar اشوتوش (@idelhi_1991) September 17, 2020

Awwww! May he be blessed with a healthy, prosperous life. — 🎩 The Mad Hatter 🎩 (@SassBee) September 17, 2020

Salute to this human. 🙌🙏👏👏👏👏 — J Bhaskar (@jbhaskarj) September 17, 2020

Braveheart — soumya mohapatra (@Imsoumyamahi) September 17, 2020

salute

endangered his own life — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) September 17, 2020

Respect to him — Very LAWABLE (@LegallyUnlawful) September 17, 2020

Great efforts 👏 — @iammp (@maheshspawar1) September 17, 2020

Not all heroes wear cape :') — Piyush Dash (@piyushdash_) September 17, 2020

We laud this braveheart for his selfless efforts.