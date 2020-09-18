If there's one life lesson that I've learned and fully agree to after watching Paatal Lok, it is that when a man loves a dog, he is a good man.
In an incident that proves this theory, a selfless home guard in Telangana bravely risked his life to rescue a dog who was stuck in the middle of an overflowing stream.
Mujeeb's tactic to use a tree branch to balance himself in the fast-flowing currents and using the excavator as a bridge to ease the process was just brilliant:
For a few seconds, Mujeeb was captured comforting the panic-struck doggo who couldn't figure how to reach out to the home guard as he was tanged in the bushes.
However, Mujeeb along with his team managed to successfully rescue the doggo and got him to stand on the excavator's head for some support, as Mujeeb stabilised himself.
Mujeeb later brings this grateful furball to the other side as everybody cheers for them. Watch the wholesome video here:
#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
Netizens are lauding this guard for risking his life to save an innocent furball who fell into the overflowing stream:
Bravo sir🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👌🏻— Rishabh Tiwari (@trishabh1915) September 17, 2020
God bless him— eternal optimist (@drchand389) September 17, 2020
Wow 🤩 pure humanity..couple of days back I have seen a video someone throwing a dog in a water from bridge(Shame) and here this man saving a dog from the overflowing water.. wat a different faces of human and humanity. Hats off to this gentleman @TelanganaDGP— gpvinayraj (@gpvinayraj23) September 17, 2020
Kadhavul 🔃💯💯— 𒆜👣ꜱᴀᴋᴛʜɪ🐾𒆜 (@Sakthiteddy07) September 17, 2020
Awwww! May he be blessed with a healthy, prosperous life.— 🎩 The Mad Hatter 🎩 (@SassBee) September 17, 2020
Salute to this human. 🙌🙏👏👏👏👏— J Bhaskar (@jbhaskarj) September 17, 2020
Hats up 🙋♂️ pic.twitter.com/GgJqAfoRsv— deepak sahu (@Deepaksahu29Ds) September 17, 2020
Braveheart— soumya mohapatra (@Imsoumyamahi) September 17, 2020
salute— Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) September 17, 2020
endangered his own life
Respect to him— Very LAWABLE (@LegallyUnlawful) September 17, 2020
Great efforts 👏— @iammp (@maheshspawar1) September 17, 2020
We laud this braveheart for his selfless efforts.