We humans need to learn better to treat animals and remember they are not just for amusement. In a disturbing incident, we have reports coming in on how a few kangaroos were smuggled to India to be destined as pets.

For the unversed, kangaroos are native to Australia and New Guinea and can only survive in such weather conditions.

As per reports, the West Bengal state's forest officials spotted kangaroos roaming around the Jalpaiguri district between 1 to 2 April. However, only three kangaroos were rescued from different parts of Siliguri town, and one was found dead.

An official from the forest department said:

We have initiated further investigation for ascertaining the whereabouts of these Kangaroos, by whom and how they were brought into the forest along with finding the cause behind bringing them.

WB | Forest officials rescued two Kangaroos near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri.



The kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies & have been sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team has been formed to probe the matter: S Dutta, RO, Belakoba Forest Range (01.04) pic.twitter.com/kT40YmyDmq — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

People on Twitter are enraged and shocked to spot Kangaroos in India. While most are concerned about their well-being as the climate of India won't conform to them.



Here's a video.

Just look at the poor, distraught animals who are clearly in a state of shock.pic.twitter.com/eVEceWGAHP — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 2, 2022

They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of smuggling. Later seized. In zoo now for safe custody. Last month also two were arrested with a kangaroo. https://t.co/vUKY5VFx4x — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 2, 2022

So we have kangaroo in India ? I guess no.



But this is serious issue. They must be handed over to the Forest dept and they would see where to keep them or May be breeding is possible but I don’t think they would be suitable for Indian jungle . — محمد طارق🇮🇳 (@emperor_mohd) April 2, 2022

Smuggled all the way from Australia? The kangaroo must be petrified 😔 — Debali Basu (@debalib) April 2, 2022

These kangaroos (not native to India) were being smuggled from Australia. Spotted at Gajoldoba Forest, Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal.



Rampant wildlife trafficking under the nose of toothless guidelines. pic.twitter.com/EK9mcFaf8l — Arindam (@arindampaul1224) April 2, 2022

Furthermore, India's Wildlife Protection Act doesn't protect non-native, exotic animals- hence they can't prosecute the smugglers. A team is investigating the matter, and we hope justice prevails.

We need better rules and regulations for animal trafficking in India.

