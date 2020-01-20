Guys, this is it. January is not even over and we have found the video of the year.

I mean, I don't see anything topping this video of a woman dressing her cat (named Cuddles) in a cute frock, making her sit on a chair and putting a tika on her forehead as she looks at her hooman with amazement.

Only tears.

I can't cope.

I don't even know what to say.

We are not sure if it was Cuddles' birthday or the family was celebrating some other occasion, but the video is now doing rounds on the internet, leaving people aww-ed with love.

cuddles gosalkar living her best life pic.twitter.com/ySgAXzUgJT — snow chicken (@saanukii) January 19, 2020

Another level 😂😂😂 — Saee (@curlykrazy07) January 20, 2020

Why do I have tears in my fucking eyes — Nainika Rathore (@TopNotchQuark) January 20, 2020

Ahskfgskshskshsk CATTOO gets mother's love and little tikki 🥺 — sohaiL (@aegandu) January 19, 2020

This is SO CUTE AAAH — no (@chuckleslovakya) January 20, 2020

I was waiting for the cat to swat away at the thali but this is pretty adorbs as well 😍😍 — Rigged Veda (@YenBuddhist) January 20, 2020

Uff her frock and that lil tikka 🥰🥰 — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) January 20, 2020

My heart, my heart, my heart!