Guys, this is it. January is not even over and we have found the video of the year.

I mean, I don't see anything topping this video of a woman dressing her cat (named Cuddles) in a cute frock, making her sit on a chair and putting a tika on her forehead as she looks at her hooman with amazement.

cat mom dresses up her cat in frock
Source: Twitter/snow chicken

Only tears.  

I can't cope.

I don't even know what to say.

cat wearing frock
Source: Twitter/snow chicken

We are not sure if it was Cuddles' birthday or the family was celebrating some other occasion, but the video is now doing rounds on the internet, leaving people aww-ed with love.

My heart, my heart, my heart!