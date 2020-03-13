"Kindness is in our power, even when fondness is not." - Samuel Johnson

A video of a woman risking her own life in traffic to save not one; but, three cute stray dogs is doing rounds on social media and winning the internet's heart.

A brave Lady gets out of her car to save stray dogs from traffic and risks her life 👏 pic.twitter.com/X99HuVmEIE — 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓮© (@nickie0601) March 11, 2020

Just when 3 lost and scared stray dogs were wandering on a street with heavy traffic, an unidentified woman stopped her car, got off it and risked her own life to help them out.

And while, she was trying to get the doggos to climb up into her car, she was accompanied by two other strangers who stopped to help her get them to safety.

Not all heroes wear capes.



The video was originally posted on TikTok by Brain Mogg but soon it went viral on other social media platforms. However, we aren't sure of where/which place this video originated from.

It isn't clear as to whom the dogs belong to but we certainly couldn't let this humanitarian gesture go unnoticed.

Twitter was all praises for the three strangers who rescued these adorable doggos.

We should all aspire to being this great. — KT (@leboomleboom) March 12, 2020

3 beautiful people. Thanks for making me cry, 2nd time today 🥺🥺🥺 — Jas k 6 🏆 19 🏆 (@kop4blacon) March 12, 2020

Luckily there are always good people. Thanks to this girl. — pipia (@pipiatroni) March 12, 2020

These are such good daily reminders of the good in the world ❤️ — Julie Moriarity (@idleobserver) March 12, 2020

Bravo! — Deborah Johnson (@Deborah047446) March 12, 2020

That lady is an angel. 😇💕🐾🐾 — Denise (@animallovr2) March 12, 2020

Humanity prevails ❤🐶 — Tejadillo163 (@JerzeeCervantes) March 12, 2020

Well done that lady 💖 — Lainey #FBPE #RuleOfLaw #ElectoralReform (@EH54_Lainey) March 12, 2020

Humanity in action! — Bryan R. Quinn (@AuthorBryan) March 11, 2020

Oh, God Bless her!!!! — Jolee (@JoleeMockler) March 12, 2020

Thank you for your kindness. Truly heartwarming!