"Kindness is in our power, even when fondness is not." - Samuel Johnson

A video of a woman risking her own life in traffic to save not one; but, three cute stray dogs is doing rounds on social media and winning the internet's heart. 

Just when 3 lost and scared stray dogs were wandering on a street with heavy traffic, an unidentified woman stopped her car, got off it and risked her own life to help them out. 

And while, she was trying to get the doggos to climb up into her car, she was accompanied by two other strangers who stopped to help her get them to safety. 

The video was originally posted on TikTok by Brain Mogg but soon it went viral on other social media platforms. However, we aren't sure of where/which place this video originated from. 

It isn't clear as to whom the dogs belong to but we certainly couldn't let this humanitarian gesture go unnoticed. 

Twitter was all praises for the three strangers who rescued these adorable doggos.  

Thank you for your kindness. Truly heartwarming!