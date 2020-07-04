Rubble, who is believed to be the world's oldest cat, died aged 31.

While we do not know the date of his passing away, reports suggest that he would have turned 32, in May 2020.

His owner, Michele Heritage of Exeter, England, confirmed the news.

Rubble was gifted to her on her 20th birthday and since then he had been an amazing companion to her.

Remembering the days when she brought Rubble home, Heritage said:

He was part of a litter of cats that my sister's friend had and I had just left home. I was lonely living on my own, so I got him in as a kitten.

When asked about the secret of fluffy Maine Coon cat's long life, she talked about her parenting. She said:

I don't have any children and had another cat called Meg, who passed at the age of 25. If you care about something, no matter what it is, it does last.

According to Heritage, while Rubble did not have any health issues, he became thin in his last days and stopped doing things he did daily.

That's when the pet parent knew that he won't live long. Then one day he went over the road as he did every day and never came back and died the way all cats do.