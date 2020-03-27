Cat Cafes, Check.

Book Cafes, Check.

Dog Cafes, Check.





But have you heard about ‘Sheep Cafe’? Yeah, guys! You read it right, this world has a sheep cafe!





Seoul, South Korea has a cafe where one can grab a bite and spend some quality time with little furry sheep.





According to this report, Thanks Nature Cafe started in 2011.





The sheep here are bathed, groomed in the cafe. There is a specially designated area where sheep roam free and cafe visitors can spend some quality time with them.



Do not forget to check out the cafe if you ever get to visit Seoul when the world is out of isolation.