Yup, there are foxes everywhere you look in the Zao Fox Village and I am not even exaggerating here.
There are over a hundred of them of at least six different species including the red fox, silver fox and platinum fox. So, this place is literally a heaven for those who adore foxes.
According to traditional folklore, foxes used to live side by side with humans in ancient times. They are known as kitsune in Japanese.
And, they are believed to be the messengers of the Shinto Inari spirits (deity of fertility, rice and prosperity) who possess mystical powers and also have the ability to shape-shift.
In fact, every New Year's Eve a fox parade is conducted at Tokyo’s Oji Inari-jinja Shrine. These fluffy, inquisitive and adorably photogenic creatures are a sight to behold and if you want to see them up close and personal, here's everything you need to know about the Zao Fox Village.
The general admission fee is ¥1,000 (₹690 approx). However, the entrance is free for elementary school students and young children.
Also, before starting on your adventure, you can buy small bags of treats for ¥100 (₹69 approx) from the entrance area to feed the foxes.
Remember, no matter how cute and cuddly you find the foxes, they are wild animals so don't pet them and don't have anything dangling. It is also advisable not to bring small children here as the foxes are undomesticated and therefore, aren't very child-friendly.
How to get there?
You can also rent a car from Tokyo. It will take about 5 hours to reach your destination.
Check out this video to know more:
Seems like the perfect place for a wonderful vacation!