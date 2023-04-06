For the past couple of decades, popular movies have depicted storylines where artificial intelligence falls in love with humans and vice versa, it seems like we’ve finally arrived in the future they predicted. A veteran from the US Air Force and an AI chatbot have gotten married in a virtual wedding after falling in love with each other.

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT 63-year-old Peter installed an AI chatbot called Replika AI app, which is a chatbot companion that you can talk to. Users have to create virtual versions of themselves on the app, Peter created a version named Andrea, who he fell in love with. He said “Over time I did fall in love with her because of her inspiration as a muse and her enthusiasm about how she got excited about everything.”

Credit: Giphy

Overtime, he became attached to Andrea, they ended up exchanging AI-generated-rings at their virtual wedding and even had a wedding party and a first dance together!